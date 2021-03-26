[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children





A parent's love for their children is often said to be incomparable feeling and while this might be a good thing.

Kids can sometimes become obstacles in some people's relationships. How can a child possibly be an obstacle?

Well, what if I told you many couples with children are currently struggling with emotionally connecting to their partners because they have completely abandoned their responsibilities as romantic partners but are rather focused on the role of being mommy or daddy?

Today we look at this and how it affects intimacy in relationships.

Midwife and psychologistVictoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this.

Usually, after birth there is a lack of intimacy, there is a lack of connection. Victoria Black, Midwife and psychologist

Is it normal to be jealous of your child?

There is a certain amount of jealousy. The father may feel excluded from the bonding process of the infant. Generally, the mother will bond strongly with the child. Tracy Ziman-Jacobs, Relationships coach

Children are the captains of the family, they are the ones who steer the ship. Partners who feel abandoned is to use feeling words. I like to encourage empathy. At some point in time, that woman was self-abandoned too. Stop being defensive, acknowledge his feelings and say I will do better. Tracy Ziman-Jacobs, Relationships coach

Don't use children as a priority. Do not use children as an excuse or a diversion for what is happening in your marriage. Tracy Ziman-Jacobs, Relationships coach

