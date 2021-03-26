[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children
A parent's love for their children is often said to be incomparable feeling and while this might be a good thing.
Kids can sometimes become obstacles in some people's relationships. How can a child possibly be an obstacle?
Well, what if I told you many couples with children are currently struggling with emotionally connecting to their partners because they have completely abandoned their responsibilities as romantic partners but are rather focused on the role of being mommy or daddy?
Today we look at this and how it affects intimacy in relationships.
Midwife and psychologistVictoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this.
Usually, after birth there is a lack of intimacy, there is a lack of connection.Victoria Black, Midwife and psychologist
Is it normal to be jealous of your child?
There is a certain amount of jealousy. The father may feel excluded from the bonding process of the infant. Generally, the mother will bond strongly with the child.Tracy Ziman-Jacobs, Relationships coach
Children are the captains of the family, they are the ones who steer the ship. Partners who feel abandoned is to use feeling words. I like to encourage empathy. At some point in time, that woman was self-abandoned too. Stop being defensive, acknowledge his feelings and say I will do better.Tracy Ziman-Jacobs, Relationships coach
Don't use children as a priority. Do not use children as an excuse or a diversion for what is happening in your marriage.Tracy Ziman-Jacobs, Relationships coach
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37671521_baby-3d-glasses-watching-film-on-tv-children-eating-popcorn-and-watch-cinema-movie-in-home-theater-k.html?term=tv%2Bfunny&vti=nvbim0cv4l3ifcc08e-1-1
More from Lifestyle
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions
Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.Read More
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy
A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa.Read More
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more
TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn TempleRead More
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor
Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take.Read More
Hippo Honours South Africa's Little Hippo Heroes
The Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone - but Hippo has collected stories displaying the resilience of our little ones.Read More
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns
The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.Read More
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast
Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.Read More
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health
Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More