Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August
JOHANNESBURG – The theft, fraud and corruption case against 18 people suspected of being involved in the VBS Mutual Bank heist has been postponed to 2 August 2021.
The individuals, who include African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza and Collins Chabane Municipal Manager Tsakani Ngobeni, appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Special Commercial Crimes Court on Friday morning.
READ: Two municipal officials among 17 charged in VBS theft, fraud, corruption case
The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference has been approved by the court.
This was despite Msiza’s lawyers arguing that the matter should instead be moved to a Limpopo court – citing the location of the bank, which was situated in Makhado as the basis for the application.
The 18 suspects were arrested following the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank when R2 billion was stolen – leaving thousands of depositors and investors destitute.
The NPA has said it was ready to take the matter to trial.
The suspects are currently out on bail.
This article first appeared on EWN : Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August
