Alcohol ban won't be helpful, rather focus on law enforcement - Liquor traders





The South African alcohol industry proposes balancing lives and livelihood in dealing with the next COVID-19 surge.

National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane has more on this.

There are no signs that we will face a ban on the sale of liquor. We are confident that if there is anything that the government might do would be to come up with some restrictions to try and stem the tide of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic that would led to a third wave. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

As things stand we are comfortable that we won't experience a ban that there might be kind of restrictions that the government might introduce. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

We are looking maybe moving the curfew back by an hour to 11pm and 4am. The issue of mobility is something that we must consider because the result that we have seen with the low numbers has been as a result of the curfew that has been properly managed by the South African Police Service and all relevant law-enforcement officials. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

We believe that that's where government should focus to ensure we are able to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic, but really we do not think that a ban at this stage is going to be of any assistance when you look at lives and livelihoods and we need to balance. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

