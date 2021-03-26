'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue'
In a lengthy eight-page statement, former president jacob Zuma on Friday said said as a person who fought for democracy in South Africa, he was concerned by what he claimed to be a rise of 'judicial dictatorship'.
He cited that South Africans needed to be concerned about a dangerous situation that the country was heading towards.
The former statement added that because he was the one raising the alarm, the Constitutional Court was ignoring his warnings about the plot to destroy him.
RELATED: Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told
The statement comes after the Zondo Commission went to apex court requesting that Zuma be sent to jail for the two years for being in contempt of court.
Zuma in the statement citing that he is not afraid of going to jail as his spirit is free to speak against the injustice of the imprisonment.
Mandy Wiener chats to Unisa Legal Services executive director Advocate Modidima Mannya to weigh in on the former president's statement.
The statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person, it comes from a former head of state. He is basically saying to South Africa that he appointed judges and they have gone rogue.Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Services executive director - Unisa
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together
Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told
Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma.Read More
Mkhwebane’s perjury case postponed to June
She made a brief appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday morning where the NPA asked for more time to deliberate on representations she made in January to have the charges withdrawn.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Zondo takes on Zuma in ConCourt
Zuma failed to testify at the commission after the court ruled that its summonses are binding and that no one is allowed to leave until the chairperson excuses them.Read More
Zondo Commission to ask ConCourt to find Zuma in contempt of court
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says everyone needs to abide by the laws of the Constitution.Read More
SANDF's use of force contributed to Collins Khosa death - Brother-in-law
Brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango relays how the family is coping since the Khosa's death last year.Read More
Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Inquiry in April - Presidency
The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the commission on April 22, 23, 28 and 29, 2021.Read More
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
We need government political will to fast-track basic income grant - Black Sash
National advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke says her organisation is calling on the government to implement the grant.Read More
Joel Netshitenzhe to Ace Magashule: You stick out like a sore thumb
Netshitenzhe, who wrote an opinion piece in the 'Daily Maverick' in his personal capacity, warns that Magashule’s faction - known as radical economic transformation forces - will fight to the bitter end.Read More