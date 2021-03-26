'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue'

Streaming issues? Report here
26 March 2021 1:04 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Judiciary
Zondo commission

Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state.

In a lengthy eight-page statement, former president jacob Zuma on Friday said said as a person who fought for democracy in South Africa, he was concerned by what he claimed to be a rise of 'judicial dictatorship'.

He cited that South Africans needed to be concerned about a dangerous situation that the country was heading towards.

The former statement added that because he was the one raising the alarm, the Constitutional Court was ignoring his warnings about the plot to destroy him.

RELATED: Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told

The statement comes after the Zondo Commission went to apex court requesting that Zuma be sent to jail for the two years for being in contempt of court.

Zuma in the statement citing that he is not afraid of going to jail as his spirit is free to speak against the injustice of the imprisonment.

Mandy Wiener chats to Unisa Legal Services executive director Advocate Modidima Mannya to weigh in on the former president's statement.

The statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person, it comes from a former head of state. He is basically saying to South Africa that he appointed judges and they have gone rogue.

Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Services executive director - Unisa

Listen below to the full conversation:




