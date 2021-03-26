4 police officers accused of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba granted bail
JOHANNESBURG - The four police officers accused of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba have been granted bail of R8,000 each by the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.
Magistrate Sipho Sibanyoni delivered the judgment on Friday: "Applicants one to four's application to be released on bail is granted. Bail is fixed at the amount of R8,000 per applicant who are accused."
BREAKING NEWS: The four police officers accused of fatally shooting #MthokozisiNtumba during a students protest in Braamfontein earlier this month have been granted bail. VM pic.twitter.com/50uxpgRIhf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 26, 2021
Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Motseothata, Madimetja Legodi and Victor Mohammed are accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Ntumba during a student protest in Braamfontein earlier this month.
Magistrate Sibanyoni said that there'd been no evidence produced in court so far to prove that all four-accused pose as flight risks.
"The applicants before the court are South African citizens, have moveable assets. The other also has an immovable asset - a house inherited from the parents that are deceased. The applicants have no passports, nor any other travel documents. They have no relatives outside the Republic of South Africa, they have no business interests nor assets outside the Republic of South Africa. All four are employed as officers with the South African Police Service."
WATCH: Cops accused of shooting Mthokozisi Ntumba at student protest granted bail
This article first appeared on EWN
Source : Veronica Mokhoali/Eyewitness News
