Professor Salim Abdool Karim: Failure is a reason to change tactics





Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim has announced that he will not be continuing in his role as co-chair of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee (MAC).

Karim took on the role a year ago when the country went into lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka on the Upside of failure, he says when he was asked to take on the MAC chair, he thought it was something he can juggle between his commitments.

The thing that takes up most of my time is my research at Caprisa, so I had to put all of that on hold and I have to say it was quite amazing to see how supportive everybody has been. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist

Karim says one of his failures was doing research on HIV/Aids and trying to find a solution.

We spent 18 years trying to find a solution, develop some kind of chemical or medical that we could give to young women so they can protect themselves and all we had was 18 years of failure. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist

In our business you don't fail quietly in the corner of the lab and start again, what we do is in the public eye, the whole world knows that we failed. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist

Failure is not a reason to give up, failure is a reason to change tactics. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Epidemiologist

Listen to the full interview below...