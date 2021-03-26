Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed
Millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines that are supposed to arrive in South Africa next month may be delayed, this is according to a report News24.
The report says the delay is because of a failure by the government to timeously meet a key contract clause with the manufacturers.
John Perlman speaks to investigative journalist Kyle Cowan.
The biggest problem we have is that the government is not being transparent about these discussions. Partly because of the decision they made not to talk about it and partly because these drug manufacturing companies have forced them to sign non-disclosure agreements.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
At this stage, the Health Department has consistently denied that they delayed engagements with vaccine makers.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
