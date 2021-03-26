'Universities withhold qualifications to make students pay their debt'





Minister f Higher Education Blade Nzimande says over R10 billion was owed by the students over the past 10 years.

Responding to question in Parliament, Nzimande also mentioned that more than 100,000 students had been unable to get their qualifications from at least 21 of the country’s 26 public universities due to student debt.

John Perlman speaks to Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa about this.

Each university has some system in place to make the results available to an employer. Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa

From the universities point of view, it is the only hold that they on students to get the students to pay their debt. Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa

