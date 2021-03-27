South Africa records 1,516 new Covid-19 cases
Sixty-two more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 52,602 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The country has also recorded 1,516 infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 543, 079.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 469, 565 people having recuperated from the virus.
The total number of vaccines administered is 231,002 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 26 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 26, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/Sp4cTJzImk
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 543 079 the total number of deaths is 52 602 the total number of recoveries is 1 469 565 and the total number of vaccines administered is 231 002. pic.twitter.com/7mgkTiLgwj— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 26, 2021
