It is concerning that many people still die from TB - Doctor
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says there shouldn't be fatigue when it comes to raising awareness on tuberculosis (TB).
The global community commemorated World TB Day on 24 March and the theme for this year is 'the clock in ticking'.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Dr Nyati says it is concerning that many people still die from a disease that is curable.
RELATED: TB more prevalent than previously reported - Report
To treat TB one has to take treatment properly for a minimum period of six months and that is a serious ask for many people.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Many people struggle to finish one week of antibiotic treatment so when you are talking six months it becomes a problem.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Nyati says if it is TB outside of the lungs, the treatment can be from nine months to a year.
The cleverness of the germ is so much that it can stay in certain parts of the body.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
We tend to see a lot of association of TB with situations of poverty and if you add in HIV then we have a serious problem.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_84878308_work-in-the-hospital-s-critical-care-unit-.html
More from Local
South Africa records 1,516 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 231,002 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'Universities withhold qualifications to make students pay their debt'
Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa explains why universities withhold qualifications from students.Read More
Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed
News24 Kyle investigative journalist Cowan sheds light on why the vaccine may be delayed.Read More
Professor Salim Abdool Karim: Failure is a reason to change tactics
Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim ays one of his failures was doing research on HIV/Aids and trying to find a solution.Read More
Ex-Denel CEO Saloojee begged not to be fired, Zondo Inquiry hears
Riaz Saloojee is accused of roping in Gupta associate, Salim Essa, to award a contract to a company, VR Laser, owned by the family.Read More
Alcohol ban won't be helpful, rather focus on law enforcement - Liquor traders
National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane reckons curfew could be moved to between 11pm and 4am.Read More
4 police officers accused of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba granted bail
Magistrate Sipho Sibanyoni said that there'd been no evidence produced in court so far to prove that all four-accused pose as flight risks.Read More
[WATCH] A look at government communications a year into lockdown
Clement Manyathela and fellow journalists look at government communications or the lack off during the lockdown.Read More
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August
The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference has been approved by the court.Read More
State drops all charges against Norma Mngoma
Mngoma, the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, was arrested last July on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria relating to the damage of a luxury SUV that apparently belonged to her husband's friend.Read More