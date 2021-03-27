It is concerning that many people still die from TB - Doctor





Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says there shouldn't be fatigue when it comes to raising awareness on tuberculosis (TB).

The global community commemorated World TB Day on 24 March and the theme for this year is 'the clock in ticking'.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Dr Nyati says it is concerning that many people still die from a disease that is curable.

To treat TB one has to take treatment properly for a minimum period of six months and that is a serious ask for many people. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Many people struggle to finish one week of antibiotic treatment so when you are talking six months it becomes a problem. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Nyati says if it is TB outside of the lungs, the treatment can be from nine months to a year.

The cleverness of the germ is so much that it can stay in certain parts of the body. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

We tend to see a lot of association of TB with situations of poverty and if you add in HIV then we have a serious problem. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

