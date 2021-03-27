Every child with down syndrome is different - Doctor
Paediatrician and CEO of Paed-IQ, Dr Iqbal Karbanee says down syndrome occurs sporadically in the population but it is the most common genetic chromosome abnormality that affects humans.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Karbanee says over 6,000 births with down syndrome take place every year. He adds that there is screening for moms during pregnancy.
Parents need to know what to do and what options are open to them should there be a diagnosis of down syndrome. Before people even think of testing for down syndrome they should think of what will be the consequences should the diagnosis come out positive.Dr Iqbal Karbanee, Paediatrician and CEO - Paed-IQ
For parents to adjust to a baby with an abnormal genetic component, it is an extremely difficult challenge. So parents need to understand that this baby is going to need extra special care.Dr Iqbal Karbanee, Paediatrician and CEO - Paed-IQ
Every child with down syndrome is different.Dr Iqbal Karbanee, Paediatrician and CEO - Paed-IQ
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123550764_holding-feet-of-baby.html
