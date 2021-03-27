Every child with down syndrome is different - Doctor

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Latest Local
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
It is concerning that many people still die from TB - Doctor Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati talks about why TB is still prevalent in most communities. 27 March 2021 8:35 AM
It is concerning that many people still die from TB - Doctor Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati talks about why TB is still prevalent in most communities. 27 March 2021 8:35 AM
View all Local
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
Zuma's falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn't go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission's contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
View all Politics
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Teacher's enthusiastic remote field trip to zoo has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:13 AM
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
View all Entertainment
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
View all Opinion
Every child with down syndrome is different - Doctor

27 March 2021 12:37 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Pregnancy
Down syndrome
Mother sues clinic for down syndrome child
support

Paediatrician and CEO of Paed-IQ Dr Iqbal Karbanee talks about the support parents need when they have a child with down syndrome.

Paediatrician and CEO of Paed-IQ, Dr Iqbal Karbanee says down syndrome occurs sporadically in the population but it is the most common genetic chromosome abnormality that affects humans.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Karbanee says over 6,000 births with down syndrome take place every year. He adds that there is screening for moms during pregnancy.

Parents need to know what to do and what options are open to them should there be a diagnosis of down syndrome. Before people even think of testing for down syndrome they should think of what will be the consequences should the diagnosis come out positive.

Dr Iqbal Karbanee, Paediatrician and CEO - Paed-IQ

For parents to adjust to a baby with an abnormal genetic component, it is an extremely difficult challenge. So parents need to understand that this baby is going to need extra special care.

Dr Iqbal Karbanee, Paediatrician and CEO - Paed-IQ

Every child with down syndrome is different.

Dr Iqbal Karbanee, Paediatrician and CEO - Paed-IQ

Listen to the full interview below...




More from Local

NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul

27 March 2021 11:55 AM

The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the R300 million relief fund because there wasn't enough money.

Read More arrow_forward

It is concerning that many people still die from TB - Doctor

27 March 2021 8:35 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati talks about why TB is still prevalent in most communities.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 1,516 new Covid-19 cases

27 March 2021 6:50 AM

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 231,002 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Read More arrow_forward

'Universities withhold qualifications to make students pay their debt'

26 March 2021 5:25 PM

Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa explains why universities withhold qualifications from students.

Read More arrow_forward

Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed

26 March 2021 4:37 PM

News24 Kyle investigative journalist Cowan sheds light on why the vaccine may be delayed.

Read More arrow_forward

Professor Salim Abdool Karim: Failure is a reason to change tactics

26 March 2021 3:21 PM

Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim ays one of his failures was doing research on HIV/Aids and trying to find a solution.

Read More arrow_forward

Ex-Denel CEO Saloojee begged not to be fired, Zondo Inquiry hears

26 March 2021 2:01 PM

Riaz Saloojee is accused of roping in Gupta associate, Salim Essa, to award a contract to a company, VR Laser, owned by the family.

Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban won't be helpful, rather focus on law enforcement - Liquor traders

26 March 2021 1:25 PM

National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane reckons curfew could be moved to between 11pm and 4am.

Read More arrow_forward

4 police officers accused of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba granted bail

26 March 2021 1:21 PM

Magistrate Sipho Sibanyoni said that there'd been no evidence produced in court so far to prove that all four-accused pose as flight risks.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] A look at government communications a year into lockdown

26 March 2021 12:06 PM

Clement Manyathela and fellow journalists look at government communications or the lack off during the lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] A look at government communications a year into lockdown

Local

'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue'

Politics

Every child with down syndrome is different - Doctor

Local

EWN Highlights

Religious leaders optmitistic Ramaphosa will keep churches open over Easter

27 March 2021 1:43 PM

DA KZN ready to elect new provincial leaders today

27 March 2021 1:21 PM

Vandalism at tertiary institutions costs state over R32 mn - Nzimande

27 March 2021 12:37 PM

