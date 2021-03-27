NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul





CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG –The National Arts Council (NAC) said it had a shortfall of R90 million in its Presidential Empowerment Stimulus Programme.

The council said it would approach government to provide extra funding to assist beneficiaries.

Members of the arts and culture sector have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with lockdowns crippling their ability to earn an income for the past year.

Despite the R300 million set aside for the National Arts Council's Presidential Empowerment Stimulus Programme millions more were still needed.

Council chairperson Dr Sipho Sithole said: "We have done a calculation of the shortfall it’s about R90 million. That is the shortfall of people who have signed original contracts whose projects might have been affected based on that." So far, R68.4 million has been paid out to 512 beneficiaries.

R216 million will be distributed among a further 862 beneficiaries in the coming weeks.

Despite this, disgruntled artists continued with their pickets across Gauteng and the Western Cape.

PAYOUT BACKLOG AND MISMANAGED FUNDS

Meanwhile, the council said there was a backlog of approved applications for the COVID relief fund and some applicants were awarded more money than they had applied for by the previous administration.

Last year, the government availed R300 million to the council in the form of its presidential empowerment stimulus programme with the aim of employment creation and retention initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector.

However, the council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants because there wasn't enough money.

To date, the council said it has received 2,000 COVID-19 relief fund applications and adjudicated 1,374 applications.

Artists staged a sit-in this week at the NAC's offices in Newtown demanding answers about the funds.

Speaking on 702’s Weekend Breakfast on Saturday morning spokesperson for the council, Tshepo Mashiane, said funds were mismanaged.

"There were many applications that were submitted and when looked at the process - after taking office at the beginning of this year - we then realised that there were applicants that were approved but were nor allocated funding. When we tried to go deeper into the issues, we realised that there were applicants that were given amounts more than what they had applied for."

