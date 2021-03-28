South Africa records over 1,300 new Covid-19 cases
Forty-six more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 52,648 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The country has also recorded 1,387 infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 544, 466.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,471, 164 people having recuperated from the virus.
The total number of vaccines administered is 231,605 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 27 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 27, 2021
