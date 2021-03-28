Streaming issues? Report here
SACC urges church-goers to avoid gatherings, festivities over Easter

28 March 2021 12:58 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Church leaders have said that they are optimistic about President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to their request of keeping churches open over the religious holiday.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Council of Churches has urged congregants to avoid social gatherings ahead of the Easter period.

Church leaders have said that they are optimistic about President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to their request of keeping churches open over the religious holiday.

READ: Religious leaders optimistic Ramaphosa will keep churches open over Easter

This followed a meeting between leaders in the sector with the President where they requested that places of worship be reopened to a minimum of 50% capacity.

However, the council’s Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana has forewarned churchgoers to restrict unnecessary movement in a collective effort to reduce the risk of infections in places of worship.

“Worshippers come from all around to the central church. We have said that this time nobody must travel to the central church. It must be wherever you are. We are asking our congregations now, in their homes, they must make sure that they do not have festivities.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : SACC urges church-goers to avoid gatherings, festivities over Easter




