SACC urges church-goers to avoid gatherings, festivities over Easter
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Council of Churches has urged congregants to avoid social gatherings ahead of the Easter period.
Church leaders have said that they are optimistic about President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to their request of keeping churches open over the religious holiday.
READ: Religious leaders optimistic Ramaphosa will keep churches open over Easter
This followed a meeting between leaders in the sector with the President where they requested that places of worship be reopened to a minimum of 50% capacity.
However, the council’s Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana has forewarned churchgoers to restrict unnecessary movement in a collective effort to reduce the risk of infections in places of worship.
“Worshippers come from all around to the central church. We have said that this time nobody must travel to the central church. It must be wherever you are. We are asking our congregations now, in their homes, they must make sure that they do not have festivities.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : SACC urges church-goers to avoid gatherings, festivities over Easter
More from Local
[LISTEN] Why financial literacy is crucial
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the importance of financial literacy and saving for the future.Read More
‘Let them try’ – Liquor industry raring to challenge possible Easter booze ban
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement soon on what measures will be implemented to curb infections, with many speculating that a liquor ban is on the cards.Read More
South Africa records over 1,300 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 231,605 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Every child with down syndrome is different - Doctor
Paediatrician and CEO of Paed-IQ Dr Iqbal Karbanee talks about the support parents need when they have a child with down syndrome.Read More
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul
The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the R300 million relief fund because there wasn't enough money.Read More
It is concerning that many people still die from TB - Doctor
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati talks about why TB is still prevalent in most communities.Read More
South Africa records 1,516 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 231,002 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'Universities withhold qualifications to make students pay their debt'
Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa explains why universities withhold qualifications from students.Read More
Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed
News24 Kyle investigative journalist Cowan sheds light on why the vaccine may be delayed.Read More
Professor Salim Abdool Karim: Failure is a reason to change tactics
Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim ays one of his failures was doing research on HIV/Aids and trying to find a solution.Read More