SA records 965 COVID-19 infections and 15 people succumb to virus





Fifteen more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 52, 663 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country has also recorded 965 infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 545, 431.

RELATED: South Africa records over 1,300 new Covid-19 cases

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 471, 899 people having recuperated from the virus.

The total number of vaccines administered is 231 605 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 545 431 the total number of deaths is 52 663 the total number of recoveries is 1 471 899 and the total number of vaccines administered is 231 605. pic.twitter.com/bhpmTpGYJf — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 28, 2021