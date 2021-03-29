SA records 965 COVID-19 infections and 15 people succumb to virus
Fifteen more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 52, 663 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The country has also recorded 965 infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 545, 431.
RELATED: South Africa records over 1,300 new Covid-19 cases
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 471, 899 people having recuperated from the virus.
The total number of vaccines administered is 231 605 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 545 431 the total number of deaths is 52 663 the total number of recoveries is 1 471 899 and the total number of vaccines administered is 231 605. pic.twitter.com/bhpmTpGYJf— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 28, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 28 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 28, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/2JUuI0IiYn
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
