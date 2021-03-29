Still no decision by ANC NEC on fate of members facing criminal charges





The African National Congress national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Sunday appears to have failed to resolve the impasse over the future of those facing criminal charges like secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Eyewitness News is reporting that attempts to give those affected seven days to step aside or face suspensions were met with resistance from some in the virtual meeting.

RELATED: Magashule briefs media on outcomes of ANC NEC meeting

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says alot has happened in the meeting but also nothing has happened.

We still don't officially have a decision as far as the step aside question that many had before the step aside meeting on Friday. Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News

She says as it seemed that as the ANC was ready to announce that those facing criminal charges should step aside within seven days or be suspended, that clause came under fire.

That clause led to the officials meeting on the sidelines suggesting that they needed to be given 14 days to resolve this. its over that impasse on how long should people wait to step aside that couldn't be resolved. Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below to the full conversation: