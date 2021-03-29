[WATCH] Dog helping owner suffering from a seizure goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Dog helping owner suffering from a seizure goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a dog helping its owner suffering from a seizure goes viral.

Watch the full video below:

Haley Moore and her dog Clover were out on a walk in an Ottawa, Canada, neighborhood, when Moore's seizure began and she collapsed to the ground. That’s when the dog unleashed herself and stopped traffic to get her owner help. Moore says her rescue has rescued her! 🐕 👏🏼 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/lFhUkYQd4D — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) March 28, 2021

