Carl Niehaus statement on ANC NEC must be dismissed - Kebby Maphatsoe
uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe says they will make a statement on the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) outcomes after the meeting has concluded.
Maphatsoe says they have not made any official statement despite the association's spokesperson Carl Niehaus having tweeted a statement which he has since deleted.
The NEC has been holding an ordinary meeting where they are dealing with burning issues, including the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan and local government elections.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Maphatsoe says they want to hear from the leadership of the ANC.
We will wait for the outcome of the decision. Indeed we are supporting the SG, there is no doubt about that, but let's get the official statement from the ANC and we will comment on the next step we will take.Kebby Maphatsoe, President - MKMVA
The problem is that I only know how to use WhatsApp not all these Facebook and all. So as the president of the MKMVA we are waiting for the outcome of the NEC.Kebby Maphatsoe, President - MKMVA
He deleted it after the interview pic.twitter.com/Klgw3C2hGZ— Sam (@IamSimplyKAY) March 29, 2021
Maphatsoe says the statement by Niehaus must be dismissed.
He adds that the ANC must be united and fight for a better life for South Africans.
The same ANC is fighting amongst itself and it is not implementing the basic things of our people.Kebby Maphatsoe, President - MKMVA
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Duarte slams ‘scurrilous ANC NEC members with no principles’
She said this was a difficult time for the party as it dealt with a difficult issue, however, added that she was concerned about some untruths peddled in the media.Read More
Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact
Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured the department, which formerly only focused on labour to include employment in its core deliverables.Read More
Most Joburg suburbs affected by City Power unplanned power outages
Technicians have been dispatched to the site and restoration time is not yet known.Read More
About 30 million J&J vaccines to be produced at Aspen facility - Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa was speaking on the side-lines of an inspection of the institution in Gqeberha on Monday afternoon.Read More
'Transport Department prepared for large traffic volumes over Easter weekend'
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine reflects on the readiness for the upcoming holidays.Read More
Sitole: Police won't stop using rubber bullets but review on protest use coming
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said that new guidelines on the use of rubber bullets were being drawn up.Read More
I don't know when Chicco and I became enemies for him to defame me - Mafokate
Music producer Sello Chicco Twala says it is worrying that out of 7,000 applications, Arthur's were handpicked by the NACRead More
SA records 965 COVID-19 infections and 15 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities has brought the death toll to 52, 663 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
SACC urges church-goers to avoid gatherings, festivities over Easter
Church leaders have said that they are optimistic about President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to their request of keeping churches open over the religious holiday.Read More
[LISTEN] Why financial literacy is crucial
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the importance of financial literacy and saving for the future.Read More