Carl Niehaus statement on ANC NEC must be dismissed - Kebby Maphatsoe





uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe says they will make a statement on the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) outcomes after the meeting has concluded.

Maphatsoe says they have not made any official statement despite the association's spokesperson Carl Niehaus having tweeted a statement which he has since deleted.

The NEC has been holding an ordinary meeting where they are dealing with burning issues, including the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan and local government elections.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Maphatsoe says they want to hear from the leadership of the ANC.

We will wait for the outcome of the decision. Indeed we are supporting the SG, there is no doubt about that, but let's get the official statement from the ANC and we will comment on the next step we will take. Kebby Maphatsoe, President - MKMVA

The problem is that I only know how to use WhatsApp not all these Facebook and all. So as the president of the MKMVA we are waiting for the outcome of the NEC. Kebby Maphatsoe, President - MKMVA

Maphatsoe says the statement by Niehaus must be dismissed.

He adds that the ANC must be united and fight for a better life for South Africans.

The same ANC is fighting amongst itself and it is not implementing the basic things of our people. Kebby Maphatsoe, President - MKMVA

