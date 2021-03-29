I don't know when Chicco and I became enemies for him to defame me - Mafokate





Music heavyweights Arthur Mafokate and Sello Chicco Twala exchanged words over the National Arts Council (NAC) funding intended to alleviate the plight of artists.

Twala says it bothers him that out of 7,000 applications, Mafokate seems to have been given preference, which the latter disputes, saying he made a simple application for funding for two projects.

The NAC has been accused of mismanaging R300-million from the presidential employment stimulus programme.

This is money that was meant to promote innovation and reignite job opportunities -but also serve as COVID-9 relief for artists.

Hungry and desperate artists and performers have been protesting at the NAC offices since earlier this month.

Some claims have been that the money has gone missing, some have claimed it was disbursed irregularly and to associates of members of the council.

There have been reports that musician Arthur Mafokate has benefited from the fund.

We also speak to NAC member Tshepo Mashiane for an update

We have distributed over R68-million to 512 applicants. We sought legal opinion regarding people who were paid over and above what they had applied for. Tshepo Mashiane, Member - National Arts Council

All those who have applied the monies are supposed to be with them. The 31st of March is for us to receive all contracts, payments will be made beyond that. Tshepo Mashiane, Member - National Arts Council

Mafokate said he had not personally received money from the NAC. His son AJ did receive some funding at the beginning of the year. He also said his mission was to impart events management skills.

I have applied for two projects. They have been approved and there have been delays in terms of payment. As for AJ, I don't know much about what he is doing. Arthur Mafokate, Musician

Twala called The Clement Manyathela Show and said he did not have a problem with Mafokate applying for funding from the government, but that he must not lie about what he is using the funding for.

He once received R9-million from the lottery. It is in the public eye that what he discovered were girlfriends. I am not talking rumour. I can prove that three of the artists he discovered he has children with them. Sello Chicco Twala, Music Producer

I am a taxpayer. Some of the people are doing that (applying for NAC funds) for their own pockets. Out of 7,000 applications, Arthur's were handpicked by the NAC. Sello Chicco Twala, Music Producer

Mafokate says it is unfortunate that instead of focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic, his personal life is now the centre of attention.

When did Chicco and myself become enemies to an extent that he can defame me publicly? I cannot come and just why I got a simple grant out of a simple proposal. For somebody to say why yout two proposals got funding is very unfortunate. Arthur Mafokate, Musician

I cannot come to this platform and deviate from what we need to be discussing, which is the plight of artits. Arthur Mafokate, Musician

