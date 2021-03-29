'Transport Department prepared for large traffic volumes over Easter weekend'





The Easter long-weekend is fast approaching, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday launched the Easter Road Safety Campaign.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit Mbalula's spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine says it is too early to tell whether there will be high volumes of traffic this coming weekend.

We will only start seeing that from Thursday but as the Department of Transport we are preparing for large traffic volumes. Ayanda Allie Paine, Spokesperson - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula

She says people are starting a bit more especially with the loosening of some COVID-19 regulations and therefore the department is ready.

Listen below to the full conversation: