Most Joburg suburbs affected by City Power unplanned power outages
City Power is currently experiencing a power outage affecting North East, inner-city and south of Johannesburg.
Cit Power says technicians have been dispatched to the site and restoration time is not yet known.
#Update#JoburgService— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) March 29, 2021
Media Alert
City Power attends to unplanned power outage at Prospect and Sebenza
City Power is currently experiencing unplanned power interruption at Prospect and Sebenza as a result of a fault that happened on a 275kv (kilovolts) feeder line. 👇^HN pic.twitter.com/FGRss3qi6X
