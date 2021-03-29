About 30 million J&J vaccines to be produced at Aspen facility - Ramaphosa

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Duarte slams ‘scurrilous ANC NEC members with no principles’ She said this was a difficult time for the party as it dealt with a difficult issue, however, added that she was concerned about s... 29 March 2021 5:12 PM
Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured the department, which formerly only focused on labour to include employment... 29 March 2021 3:35 PM
Most Joburg suburbs affected by City Power unplanned power outages Technicians have been dispatched to the site and restoration time is not yet known. 29 March 2021 3:21 PM
View all Local
Still no decision by ANC NEC on fate of members facing criminal charges Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the ruling party's NEC meeting that was held over the weekend. 29 March 2021 7:37 AM
'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue' Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state. 26 March 2021 1:04 PM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
View all Politics
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Sophie Lichaba has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 29 March 2021 4:07 PM
[WATCH] Dog helping owner suffering from a seizure goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bear enjoying itself in jacuzzi has couple stunned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2021 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
View all Opinion
About 30 million J&J vaccines to be produced at Aspen facility - Ramaphosa

29 March 2021 3:09 PM
by Lerato Höffele & Ray White
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Johnson and Johnson
Aspen Pharmacare
Coronavirus
coronavirus vaccine

Ramaphosa was speaking on the side-lines of an inspection of the institution in Gqeberha on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced South Africa will have access to about 30 million Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which will be produced at the Aspen manufacturing facility in the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the side-lines of an inspection of the institution in Gqeberha on Monday afternoon.

The company is hoped to be able to bolster the country's fight against COVID-19 by assisting in the production of vaccines.

He said South Africa must position itself to be able to receive doses produced in the country.

The visit comes on the backdrop of criticism that government has bungled the country's inoculation programme due to a lack of planning.

Ramaphosa said there was a need for urgency in the administration of vaccines across the country.

“This Aspen belongs to us as South Africans and it is making life-saving vaccines and we as South Africa must be in pole position to be able to get vaccines that are manufactured here.”

Ramaphosa said pressure had been applied to COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to ensure that the country received the doses it needed as fast as possible.

The globe is racing against time to bring the pandemic, which has claimed more than 2.7 million lives, under control.

With pressure mounting for the country to implement a large-scale inoculation plan the president said talks were under way with all those involved.

“We intervened to put a bit of a push on the Johnson and Johnson people and said, ‘we need you to finalise the full commitment to South Africa and the rest of the continent.’”

Ramaphosa was scant around timelines but said progress was being made.

“We are pleased with the outcome of that intervention, which had led to Johnson and Johnson finally saying yes and confirming that they will produce 220 million vaccines for the entire continent of Africa for starters.”

With more than 230,000 healthcare workers have been inoculated in the country as part of Johnson and Johnson's implementation study, government has now admitted that will is likely to miss its own targets.

Sixty-seven percent of the population was initially scheduled to be vaccinated by the end of this year, but officials now say this target was only likely to be reach by February next year.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : About 30 million J&J vaccines to be produced at Aspen facility - Ramaphosa




