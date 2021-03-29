Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact
JOHANNESBURG - Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi on Monday said the past year had posed a challenge on the work under way to solidify the formation of the department.
Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured the department, which formerly only focused on labour to include employment in its core deliverables.
Speaking to Eyewitness News in a wide-ranging interview, Nxesi said he was neither happy or not about the progress made as their main task has primarily been to reconfigure the critical department.
“At this stage, we can't be able to say this is tangible, we've been able to do that. So the progress would be at that particular level where we have been able to review our structures and employ in certain areas”.
With only a year into the job - the COVID -19 pandemic hit - disrupting their plans.
“Unfortunately, for the full year, we were forced to focus on this issue of the livelihood for the whole country where millions of workers could not have any living and we had to divert lots of our resources into that”.
With an unemployment rate of 32.5% and over 42% in the expanded definition - the aim of the new department was to coordinate all government plans to create jobs and ensure job security for the employed.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
More from Business
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August
The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference has been approved by the court.Read More
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating
Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.Read More
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions
Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.Read More
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure
The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.Read More
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together
Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the interest rates will remain as they are, which means the nation's prime lending rate stays at 7%.Read More
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19
In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge.Read More
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more
TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn TempleRead More
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision
It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings.Read More
How unicorns turn into donkeys
It is a good cautionary tale that just because something may sound good, does not make it good.Read More
More from Local
Duarte slams ‘scurrilous ANC NEC members with no principles’
She said this was a difficult time for the party as it dealt with a difficult issue, however, added that she was concerned about some untruths peddled in the media.Read More
Most Joburg suburbs affected by City Power unplanned power outages
Technicians have been dispatched to the site and restoration time is not yet known.Read More
About 30 million J&J vaccines to be produced at Aspen facility - Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa was speaking on the side-lines of an inspection of the institution in Gqeberha on Monday afternoon.Read More
'Transport Department prepared for large traffic volumes over Easter weekend'
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine reflects on the readiness for the upcoming holidays.Read More
Sitole: Police won't stop using rubber bullets but review on protest use coming
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said that new guidelines on the use of rubber bullets were being drawn up.Read More
I don't know when Chicco and I became enemies for him to defame me - Mafokate
Music producer Sello Chicco Twala says it is worrying that out of 7,000 applications, Arthur's were handpicked by the NACRead More
Carl Niehaus statement on ANC NEC must be dismissed - Kebby Maphatsoe
uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association president Kebby Maphatsoe says they'll release a statement after the final outcome.Read More
SA records 965 COVID-19 infections and 15 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities has brought the death toll to 52, 663 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
SACC urges church-goers to avoid gatherings, festivities over Easter
Church leaders have said that they are optimistic about President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to their request of keeping churches open over the religious holiday.Read More
[LISTEN] Why financial literacy is crucial
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the importance of financial literacy and saving for the future.Read More