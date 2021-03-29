



JOHANNESBURG - Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi on Monday said the past year had posed a challenge on the work under way to solidify the formation of the department.

Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured the department, which formerly only focused on labour to include employment in its core deliverables.

Speaking to Eyewitness News in a wide-ranging interview, Nxesi said he was neither happy or not about the progress made as their main task has primarily been to reconfigure the critical department.

“At this stage, we can't be able to say this is tangible, we've been able to do that. So the progress would be at that particular level where we have been able to review our structures and employ in certain areas”.

With only a year into the job - the COVID -19 pandemic hit - disrupting their plans.

“Unfortunately, for the full year, we were forced to focus on this issue of the livelihood for the whole country where millions of workers could not have any living and we had to divert lots of our resources into that”.

With an unemployment rate of 32.5% and over 42% in the expanded definition - the aim of the new department was to coordinate all government plans to create jobs and ensure job security for the employed.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact