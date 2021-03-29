Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:50
30 MILLION VACCINES EXPECTED FROM ASPEN FACILITY
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Stavros Nicolaous - Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen
Today at 07:15
PARENTS SEEK JUSTICE FROM ALEX CRECHE
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Amanda, Mom (Not her real name)
Mia Lindeque
Today at 08:45
SURVEY: OVER 20% OF SMMEs FORCED TO SHUTDOWN
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative
No Items to show
Latest Local
Duarte slams 'scurrilous ANC NEC members with no principles' She said this was a difficult time for the party as it dealt with a difficult issue, however, added that she was concerned about s... 29 March 2021 5:12 PM
Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured the department, which formerly only focused on labour to include employment... 29 March 2021 3:35 PM
Most Joburg suburbs affected by City Power unplanned power outages Technicians have been dispatched to the site and restoration time is not yet known. 29 March 2021 3:21 PM
View all Local
Land expropriation without compensation – it's coming The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube. 29 March 2021 6:55 PM
Still no decision by ANC NEC on fate of members facing criminal charges Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the ruling party's NEC meeting that was held over the weekend. 29 March 2021 7:37 AM
View all Politics
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health. 29 March 2021 6:27 PM
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority's request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
View all Business
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Sophie Lichaba has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 29 March 2021 4:07 PM
[WATCH] Dog helping owner suffering from a seizure goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bear enjoying itself in jacuzzi has couple stunned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2021 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Land expropriation without compensation – it's coming The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube. 29 March 2021 6:55 PM
View all Opinion
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

29 March 2021 6:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Discovery
Discovery Health
Medical aid
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccination
Ryan Noach

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.

Discovery Health aims to vaccinate 50 000 of its members against Covid-19 per day.

It hopes to start in May and will target 550 000 of its highest-risk members first.

© goodluz/123rf.com

Trending on The Money Show: ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

The medical aid has about three million members.

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.

RELATED: South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines

We will be ready by 1 May… dependent on supply…

Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive - Discovery Health

We still don’t know how the Department of Health will allocate vaccines to the private sector…

Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive - Discovery Health

Speed is absolutely critical… We want to start and move as quickly as we can… To save lives, and get the economy going… There’ll be no cost to members…

Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive - Discovery Health

Over Easter, we’re pretty worried…

Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive - Discovery Health

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day




