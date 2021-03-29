Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:50
30 MILLION VACCINES EXPECTED FROM ASPEN FACILITY
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Stavros Nicolaous - Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen
Today at 07:15
PARENTS SEEK JUSTICE FROM ALEX CRECHE
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Amanda, Mom (Not her real name)
Mia Lindeque
Today at 08:45
SURVEY: OVER 20% OF SMMEs FORCED TO SHUTDOWN
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Duarte slams ‘scurrilous ANC NEC members with no principles’ She said this was a difficult time for the party as it dealt with a difficult issue, however, added that she was concerned about s... 29 March 2021 5:12 PM
Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured the department, which formerly only focused on labour to include employment... 29 March 2021 3:35 PM
Most Joburg suburbs affected by City Power unplanned power outages Technicians have been dispatched to the site and restoration time is not yet known. 29 March 2021 3:21 PM
View all Local
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube. 29 March 2021 6:55 PM
Still no decision by ANC NEC on fate of members facing criminal charges Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the ruling party's NEC meeting that was held over the weekend. 29 March 2021 7:37 AM
View all Politics
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health. 29 March 2021 6:27 PM
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
View all Business
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Sophie Lichaba has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 29 March 2021 4:07 PM
[WATCH] Dog helping owner suffering from a seizure goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bear enjoying itself in jacuzzi has couple stunned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2021 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube. 29 March 2021 6:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)

29 March 2021 7:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Allan Gray
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
financial advice
investment advice
TikTok
FinTok
Nomi Bodlani

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.

It is probably best to ignore financial “advice” you get on social media, says Nomi Bodlani (Head of strategic markets at Allan Gray).

Steer especially well clear of a new fad on TikTok called “FinTok”, she says.

“Taking financial advice from online social platforms often has devastating consequences,” warns Bodlani.

These TikTok posts invariably oversimplify investing and make it seem easy to earn a fortune.

It's WAY too dangerous to rely on TikTok for personal finance advice. © Mykhailo Polenok/123rf.com

TRENDING ON THE MONEY SHOW: Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) asked Bodlani to elaborate, and for advice on not falling prey.

In a nutshell:

  • No legitimate investment will require you to recruit others.

  • Be wary if you do not understand or see how returns are generated.

  • Steer clear if an investment is sold as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

  • Does the investment provider have a proven track record and is it registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority?

If it is too good to be true, it probably is.

You might think you won’t be caught… People are genuinely looking for information… How do you make sure it's credible?

Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets - Allan Gray

It’s highly possible that you’ll see someone you trust endorse a product… Trust your gut. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is…

Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets - Allan Gray

Do a bit of homework… Are they registered…? … Do they have a track record? …

Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets - Allan Gray

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)




29 March 2021 7:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Allan Gray
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
financial advice
investment advice
TikTok
FinTok
Nomi Bodlani

More from MyMoney Online

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

19 March 2021 11:32 AM

The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion

15 March 2021 7:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadio – spun out from Curro – is enrolling far more students than expected

15 March 2021 6:52 PM

It aims to enrol 56 000 students by 2026. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadio Holdings CEO Chris Vorster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa keeps its powder dry, deferring dividends, as earnings slump

15 March 2021 6:35 PM

Its competitors are paying dividends. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price

15 February 2021 7:07 PM

Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the longest bull market in history back?

2 February 2021 2:39 PM

"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101

2 February 2021 1:51 PM

"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

13 January 2021 3:04 PM

You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

Business Opinion Politics

Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

Business Lifestyle

Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

43 S.Africans accounted for following Mozambique attacks – SA High Commission

29 March 2021 8:06 PM

Ramaphosa defends govt's efforts on acquiring vaccines

29 March 2021 7:32 PM

Wits SRC assists over 350 students with registration

29 March 2021 7:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA