ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

29 March 2021 6:55 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
Corruption
Politics
ANC NEC
The Money Show
Jessie Duarte
Ace Magashule
Bruce Whitfield
asbestos
Xolani Dube
political analysis
Xubera Institute for Research and Development

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.

Chaos broke out on Sunday when the ANC announced to the NEC that those facing criminal charges should step aside within seven days.

A link set up for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver a public closing address was abandoned, and some officials left the gathering to hold their own meeting, returning to request two weeks to consult.

The NEC – the ANC’s top decision-making body in between conferences – is struggling to implement its 2017 resolution (that those charged with a crime should step aside).

Secretary-general Ace Magashule is facing corruption charges for a failed asbestos project when he was Premier of the Free State.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court for his fraud, corruption and money laundering case on 19 February 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

TRENDING ON THE MONEY SHOW: Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

“We’re discussing the matter of stepping aside of a number of people, not just one individual,” said ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Monday.

“It has nothing to do with one person and yet that is the only thing the media is interested in and those who have an agenda of their own.”

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Xolani Dube, a political analyst at the Xubera Institute for Research and Development.

What do you expect from the madhouse? The ANC has become a madhouse! It’s what happens when an organisation is being led by people with no vision… and no sympathy for the people they represent…

Xolani Dube, political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

We are in a sinkhole as a country.

Xolani Dube, political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

This is an organisation that survives on slogans…

Xolani Dube, political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

There’s an interconnectedness when it comes to corruption in the ANC…

Xolani Dube, political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

The ANC is no longer an honourable organisation like before… We must no longer be prisoners of our history…

Xolani Dube, political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

We must save the future of the next generation… or they will portray us as people who betrayed them.

Xolani Dube, political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out




