Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche
JOHANNESBURG - The parents of a two-year-old Alexandra boy who was severely burnt in a tub of boiling water at his creche have told Eyewitness News that his recovery has been long and painful.
According to the child's medical records, he sustained extensive burns to his legs and buttocks in January and is still battling to walk.
Police said that a teacher was arrested but was out on bail and they were now waiting for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to communicate the trial date.
Their nightmare started on 27 January, with a phone call from the creche principal who delivered the frightening message that their son was at the emergency ward in hospital.
His mother, who asked not to be identified fearing victimisation, said that the teacher claimed her two-year-old climbed into a tub containing boiling water after soiling himself at school.
“I asked the teacher what happened and she said she opened the hot water tap and left, when she came back, she found my son in the tub. But his feet were not burned. Now the story changed; when asked about his feet, she says she doesn’t know. She’s not telling the truth and I want her to tell the truth.”
He sits on a couch in between his mother and father in the family’s small one-bedroom apartment in Alexandra.
It’s a rainy day and the roof is leaking but there's no money for that now – this family has used all their savings on medical bills for their son, who will have to undergo more extensive operations and therapy in the coming months, and even the years ahead.
His mother points to the burns on the little boy's legs and he battles to bend his right leg, where the skin is stretched too tight.
She recalled how the school called her several hours after the incident.
She said they still did not know exactly what happened that day.
“We got there [at the creche] and he was wrapped in bandages while the teacher was with him. I then took my son home. He was crying non-stop, so I took him to Masakhane Clinic to undress his bandages; the nurse undressed him and that’s when I saw the burns were just deep. I asked the principal what we can do but she didn’t want to take my son to a private doctor.”
They stayed at Masakhane Clinic, where the boy stayed for two painful weeks. The little boy was then discharged even though he couldn't walk properly.
His father said the emotional scars of his trauma were clear for all to see.
“He is traumatised, he doesn’t want to bath, he is so moody. He is afraid to play with other kids.”
While the family's medical bills continue to pile up, the mother had to quit her job to take care of her son at home on a full-time basis.
The family are not only pursuing criminal charges against the individual teacher, but they also want to force the school to account for what happened before another child is hurt in the same way.
VIDEO: Crèche teacher accused of burning toddler with hot water
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche
More from Local
SA records 548 COVID-19 infections and 47 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 52, 710.Read More
Duarte slams ‘scurrilous ANC NEC members with no principles’
She said this was a difficult time for the party as it dealt with a difficult issue, however, added that she was concerned about some untruths peddled in the media.Read More
Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact
Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured the department, which formerly only focused on labour to include employment in its core deliverables.Read More
Most Joburg suburbs affected by City Power unplanned power outages
Technicians have been dispatched to the site and restoration time is not yet known.Read More
About 30 million J&J vaccines to be produced at Aspen facility - Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa was speaking on the side-lines of an inspection of the institution in Gqeberha on Monday afternoon.Read More
'Transport Department prepared for large traffic volumes over Easter weekend'
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine reflects on the readiness for the upcoming holidays.Read More
Sitole: Police won't stop using rubber bullets but review on protest use coming
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said that new guidelines on the use of rubber bullets were being drawn up.Read More
I don't know when Chicco and I became enemies for him to defame me - Mafokate
Music producer Sello Chicco Twala says it is worrying that out of 7,000 applications, Arthur's were handpicked by the NACRead More
Carl Niehaus statement on ANC NEC must be dismissed - Kebby Maphatsoe
uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association president Kebby Maphatsoe says they'll release a statement after the final outcome.Read More
SA records 965 COVID-19 infections and 15 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities has brought the death toll to 52, 663 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More