SA records 548 COVID-19 infections and 47 people succumb to virus





Forty-seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 52, 710 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country has also recorded 548 infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 545, 979.

The total number of vaccines administered is 239, 665 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 472, 645 people having recuperated from the virus.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 545 979 the total number of deaths is 52 710 the total number of recoveries is 1 472 645 and the total number of vaccines administered is 239 665. pic.twitter.com/UPlLhaUWEf — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 29, 2021