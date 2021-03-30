SA records 548 COVID-19 infections and 47 people succumb to virus
Forty-seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 52, 710 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The country has also recorded 548 infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 545, 979.
RELATED: SA records 965 COVID-19 infections and 15 people succumb to virus
The total number of vaccines administered is 239, 665 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 472, 645 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 545 979 the total number of deaths is 52 710 the total number of recoveries is 1 472 645 and the total number of vaccines administered is 239 665. pic.twitter.com/UPlLhaUWEf— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 29, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 29 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 29, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/ci6bpxb5YC
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche
With medical bills piling up, an Alexandra couple are fighting to find out how their two-year-old son ended up with severe burns on his legs while at creche.Read More
Duarte slams ‘scurrilous ANC NEC members with no principles’
She said this was a difficult time for the party as it dealt with a difficult issue, however, added that she was concerned about some untruths peddled in the media.Read More
Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact
Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured the department, which formerly only focused on labour to include employment in its core deliverables.Read More
Most Joburg suburbs affected by City Power unplanned power outages
Technicians have been dispatched to the site and restoration time is not yet known.Read More
About 30 million J&J vaccines to be produced at Aspen facility - Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa was speaking on the side-lines of an inspection of the institution in Gqeberha on Monday afternoon.Read More
'Transport Department prepared for large traffic volumes over Easter weekend'
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine reflects on the readiness for the upcoming holidays.Read More
Sitole: Police won't stop using rubber bullets but review on protest use coming
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said that new guidelines on the use of rubber bullets were being drawn up.Read More
I don't know when Chicco and I became enemies for him to defame me - Mafokate
Music producer Sello Chicco Twala says it is worrying that out of 7,000 applications, Arthur's were handpicked by the NACRead More
Carl Niehaus statement on ANC NEC must be dismissed - Kebby Maphatsoe
uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association president Kebby Maphatsoe says they'll release a statement after the final outcome.Read More
SA records 965 COVID-19 infections and 15 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities has brought the death toll to 52, 663 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More