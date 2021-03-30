[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Dog helping owner suffering from a seizure goes viral

Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions

Mixed reactions from social media have come after a man showing people the amount of sugar in creme eggs, goes viral.

Watch the video below:

This is horrifying!



Guess how much sugar is in one Cadbury’s Easter Creme Egg?



Answer: more sugar than is recommended for kids of most ages for a whole day!



Adults, don’t even think about it! #Easter #Easter2021 #EasterEgg #health #sugar #food



pic.twitter.com/MPhyD9eGz6 — Ryan Hodgson (@Ryanintheus) March 28, 2021

no one is eating these thinking they're a salad dude.



Also *gestures at the steaming pile of excrement that is the world we live in* - let people eat their sugary treat without shame, there's enough miserableness in the world as it is. — Kadoomed (@kadoomed) March 29, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: