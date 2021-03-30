Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] New game on what's it like steering big ships goes viral

30 March 2021 8:22 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Dog helping owner suffering from a seizure goes viral

New game on what's it like steering big ships goes viral

Social media is talking after a new video game showing what it is like steering big ships goes viral.

Click here to play the game:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




