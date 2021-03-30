SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA





JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said that there were 76,000 more jobs in the labour market in the fourth quarter of last year as compared to the period prior.

This marked a 0.8% increase, however, this was hollowed out by a 5.8% decrease when comparing it to the 2019 data for the same quarter.

The institution released the quarterly employment statistics on Tuesday.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, 9.6 million people were employed, according to Stats SA.

The total number of persons employed increased from 9,56 million in Q3:2020 to 9,64 million in Q4:2020.



This, however, excluded agriculture, hunting, forestry, fishing, domestic services and the informal business sectors as these do not make up the quarterly employment statistics.

The quarterly employment statistics are an enterprise-based sample survey that draws data from the private, non-agricultural businesses such as factories, firms, offices, stores and government entities.

The slight increase in the fourth quarter was due to upward shifts in employment in industries such as trade at 54,000 jobs, community services at 51,000 and business services at 4,000.

The figures would have been different had the agriculture data been included, which would have reflected seasonal farming job opportunities between September and December.

