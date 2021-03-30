Bheki Cele: If the courts say enforce the law on Jacob Zuma police will do that
Police minister Bheki Cele says some recommendations on the Public Order Policing report have been implemented.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Cele says accountability and transparency were one of the main concern from the report therefore they have teams of cameras and radios recording the movement of the police and people.
Cele says there is training police receive to deal with protests.
On the day that Mthokozisi was murdered, there were 25 protests in the country but we only know one. Why don't we know of the other 24? It is because they were properly handled.Bheki Cele, Minister of Police
Whoever used the rubber bullet on this particular day, we believe the rubber bullet was wrongly used.Bheki Cele, Minister of Police
Cele says he does not make arrests but if the courts issue an arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma, the enforcement of the law will take place.
If the courts say enforce the law, the police have no option but to enforce the law.Bheki Cele, Minister of Police
Listen to the full interview below...
