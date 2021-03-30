'30 days will be used to get clarity on what the step aside principle means'





African National Congress (ANC) national executive council (NEC) on Monday decided that secretary-general Ace Magashule and others facing corruption and serious charges have 30 days to vacate their offices or be suspended from the party.

Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to party spokesperson Pule Mabe to reflect on the NEC's decisions.

The expectation is that within that period of 30 days, a number of things have to happen to be able to give more clarity to the organisation. And what the principle of step aside actually means so that there is uniformity and consistency in terms of how the principle is applied. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

