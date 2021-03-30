Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:40
State’s proposed measures for steel importers ‘unlikely to bring much relief’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa
Today at 16:50
George Floyd trial
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 17:20
SABC has concluded retrenchment process
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hannes du Buisson - Spokesperson at Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union
Today at 18:09
Economic effects of a another lockdown and alcohol ban
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
majority of South Africans are defaulting on their personal loans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sebastien Alexanderson - CEO at National Debt Advisors (NDA)
Today at 18:50
OneFarm Share, a new digital platform, connects farmers with registered charity organisations to assist feeding programmes in vulnerable communities.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Pienaar - Head of Client Ecosystems at Standard Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - alternative investing for side hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Manyike - Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Sanca expects Easter alcohol ban 'looking at figures and what we are faced with'

30 March 2021 1:02 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
#Covid19SA
#AlcoholBan
South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) national director Adrie Vermeulen

National director Adrie Vermeulen says there is a possibility of people stocking up as we've seen with the other bans.

The liquor industry is anxious another liquor ban will be imposed as South Africa heads to the Easter weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with premiers and mayors of major metros today, a strong indication that an address to the nation will be announced either sometime over the next few days.

But there are some calls for a temporary liquor to be imposed.

With a long Easter weekend ahead - road traffic accidents are greatly influenced by alcohol.

South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) national director Adrie Vermeulen

We are all sitting in suspense waiting for this decision (alcohol suspension) to come through. We know the possibility is great that it will be banned again looking at our figures and what we are faced with. So there is a great possibility, we're not preempting this from happening.

Adrie Vermeulen - National Director - Sanca

People need to realise that it is due to COVID-19 and looking at how to manage that in our trauma units around our hospitals.

Adrie Vermeulen - National Director - Sanca

There is a possibility of people stocking up and we've seen it with the other bans that that is exactly what happened. People still need to practise responsible drinking but, unfortunately, now you have a lot of stock available to you and you will not be able to control yourself.

Adrie Vermeulen - National Director - Sanca

So, it goes back to your personal choice and how you manage your own drinking pattern. Alcohol has been a part of our fabric for many years.

Adrie Vermeulen - National Director - Sanca

Listen below for the full interview...




More from Local

Witkoppen Clinic seeks funds to keep services running

30 March 2021 4:58 PM

Chief financial officer Gerhard Fourie says since the start of the pandemic they had to let almost 100 staff members go.

Read More arrow_forward

Ask questions about partner's debt, mental health before marriage - Expert

30 March 2021 3:47 PM

Family psychologist Ilze Alberts says the money issue needs to addressed before the marriage.

Read More arrow_forward

SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA

30 March 2021 11:56 AM

According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 2020 to December 2020, an increase of 76,000.

Read More arrow_forward

Bheki Cele: If the courts say enforce the law on Jacob Zuma police will do that

30 March 2021 11:41 AM

Minister of Police Bheki Cele explains the Public Order Policing report and his visit to former president Jacob Zuma.

Read More arrow_forward

SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process

30 March 2021 9:53 AM

It's been a battle for the SABC to conclude the process as it faced resistance from employees and worker unions since it initially announced the process in June last year.

Read More arrow_forward

SA records 548 COVID-19 infections and 47 people succumb to virus

30 March 2021 6:36 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 52, 710.

Read More arrow_forward

Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche

30 March 2021 6:18 AM

With medical bills piling up, an Alexandra couple are fighting to find out how their two-year-old son ended up with severe burns on his legs while at creche.

Read More arrow_forward

Duarte slams ‘scurrilous ANC NEC members with no principles’

29 March 2021 5:12 PM

She said this was a difficult time for the party as it dealt with a difficult issue, however, added that she was concerned about some untruths peddled in the media.

Read More arrow_forward

Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact

29 March 2021 3:35 PM

Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured the department, which formerly only focused on labour to include employment in its core deliverables.

Read More arrow_forward

Most Joburg suburbs affected by City Power unplanned power outages

29 March 2021 3:21 PM

Technicians have been dispatched to the site and restoration time is not yet known.

Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7.30pm (30 March 2021)

Politics

Bheki Cele: If the courts say enforce the law on Jacob Zuma police will do that

Local

Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche

Local

EFF still wants local government elections postponed until 2024

30 March 2021 4:31 PM

Will Ramaphosa ban alcohol sales over Easter holidays?

30 March 2021 4:05 PM

Adverse weather conditions lead to power outages in JHB

30 March 2021 3:24 PM

