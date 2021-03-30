Sanca expects Easter alcohol ban 'looking at figures and what we are faced with'
The liquor industry is anxious another liquor ban will be imposed as South Africa heads to the Easter weekend.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with premiers and mayors of major metros today, a strong indication that an address to the nation will be announced either sometime over the next few days.
But there are some calls for a temporary liquor to be imposed.
With a long Easter weekend ahead - road traffic accidents are greatly influenced by alcohol.
South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) national director Adrie Vermeulen
We are all sitting in suspense waiting for this decision (alcohol suspension) to come through. We know the possibility is great that it will be banned again looking at our figures and what we are faced with. So there is a great possibility, we're not preempting this from happening.Adrie Vermeulen - National Director - Sanca
People need to realise that it is due to COVID-19 and looking at how to manage that in our trauma units around our hospitals.Adrie Vermeulen - National Director - Sanca
There is a possibility of people stocking up and we've seen it with the other bans that that is exactly what happened. People still need to practise responsible drinking but, unfortunately, now you have a lot of stock available to you and you will not be able to control yourself.Adrie Vermeulen - National Director - Sanca
So, it goes back to your personal choice and how you manage your own drinking pattern. Alcohol has been a part of our fabric for many years.Adrie Vermeulen - National Director - Sanca
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51800918_tequila-shot-with-lime-and-sea-salt-on-black-table.html
