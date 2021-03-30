Ask questions about partner's debt, mental health before marriage - Expert
Family psychologist Ilze Alberts says couple need to ask each other serious questions and have truthful answers on what can contribute to a successful marriage.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Alberts says she encourages couples to talk about money before they take their vows.
It is so important to know each one's relationship with money.Ilze Alberts, Family Psychologist
You have to understand what is your partner's spending habits, how do they feel about debt, do they have a saving mentality? Those are important questions to ask before you get married.Ilze Alberts, Family Psychologist
Alberts adds that it is important to discuss mental health without judgement and prediction of the future.
It is a good question to ask your future partner that is there any issues in your family that you are concerned about in terms of mental health. Have an open question about it.Ilze Alberts, Family Psychologist
Caller Amanda says she has been married for four years and this is the question she asked her husband before agreeing to marry him.
When he asked me to marry him, I asked him to send me his three months bank statement. I looked into his bank statement and I was happy with what I saw. I checked his spending habits and credit history and I was happy with what I saw.Amanda, Caller
Listen to the full interview below...
