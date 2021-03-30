Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:40
State’s proposed measures for steel importers ‘unlikely to bring much relief’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa
Today at 16:50
George Floyd trial
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 17:20
SABC has concluded retrenchment process
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hannes du Buisson - Spokesperson at Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union
Today at 18:09
Economic effects of a another lockdown and alcohol ban
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
majority of South Africans are defaulting on their personal loans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sebastien Alexanderson - CEO at National Debt Advisors (NDA)
Today at 18:50
OneFarm Share, a new digital platform, connects farmers with registered charity organisations to assist feeding programmes in vulnerable communities.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Pienaar - Head of Client Ecosystems at Standard Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - alternative investing for side hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Manyike - Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ask questions about partner's debt, mental health before marriage - Expert Family psychologist Ilze Alberts says the money issue needs to addressed before the marriage. 30 March 2021 3:47 PM
Sanca expects Easter alcohol ban 'looking at figures and what we are faced with' National director Adrie Vermeulen says there is a possibility of people stocking up as we've seen with the other bans. 30 March 2021 1:02 PM
SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 20... 30 March 2021 11:56 AM
View all Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7.30pm (30 March 2021) The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 30 March 2021 3:40 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 30 March 2021 2:18 PM
'30 days will be used to get clarity on what the step aside principle means' ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe unpacks the national executive council decision to give accused members a month to step aside. 30 March 2021 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process It's been a battle for the SABC to conclude the process as it faced resistance from employees and worker unions since it initially... 30 March 2021 9:53 AM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Business
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health. 29 March 2021 6:27 PM
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] New game on what's it like steering big ships goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:22 AM
Sophie Lichaba has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 29 March 2021 4:07 PM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa

30 March 2021 2:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Absa
COVID-19
Thabo Makoko

"Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko.

TRENDING ON THE MONEY SHOW: Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

Both the private and public sector have come under an enormous amount of scrutiny over the last 12 months as the world has battled with the COVID-19 pandemic. In many cases, it has been a no-win situation for leaders who are having to learn as they go along but as we navigate the second wave of this crisis, it is important for us to review what we have learnt over the last year.

As the pandemic has unfolded, the populist view has been to take a side: You’re either saving the economy or you’re saving lives.

On one hand, people argue that the “lockdown” approach was the only way to save lives by capacitating the healthcare system and slowing the spread of the virus. On the other side, people were arguing that without a means to keep the economy going, the population would struggle to feed themselves and the cost of rebuilding was too high.

At Absa, we knew the answer was somewhere in between and the question we kept coming back to was simple: “How do you make a meaningful contribution to the country and the economy?”

The leadership team used this question to guide them through the first wave of the crisis and it was encouraging to be recognized at the Euromoney awards as one of the standouts on the African continent.

Instead of picking one side of the debate, our leadership team recognized that the answer was far more nuanced and our strategy was to blend offence and defence into our client interactions.

Absa is seeing organisations shifting out of defensive mindsets. © nlshop1/123rf.com

Defensively we had to Identify the key sectors that were going to remain open and decide how we were going to assess them for risk. The sectors we focused on included healthcare, food supply, agriculture and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and we developed strategies around how we can best serve these sectors.

Internally we had a lot of discussions around focusing on how we can be responsive to clients in these sectors and how we could best use our balance sheet to get resources to where they were needed.

This meant a lot of interrogation of our own credit models – it was no longer a ‘business as usual’ approach – but we also had to understand the steps that the government was taking with its proposed Guarantee scheme and how this fitted in with our risk models.

One of the areas where we believed we excelled during the crisis was our focus on really understanding how our clients ran their businesses and what were the key levers that would impact their survival.

There is often a view that your banking partner is somebody who is very detached from how your business runs and the sectors they operate in and is really there just to serve an administrative function. The reality is that we have to make a concerted effort to study and understand what is happening across a variety of sectors so we can put in place the right solutions for a wide array of clients.

We understood when we spoke to our manufacturing clients, the challenges they faced when they couldn’t get their goods into supply chains and turn produced goods into cash.

Similarly, we understood that export-focused businesses would face their own liquidity challenges and by understanding their people and their business processes, we could develop meaningful solutions to their key requirements.

The flip side of this is that we also understood that we couldn’t waste opportunities presented owing to the crisis and by understanding what was happening in the global economy, we could also identify sectors that were likely to thrive and this was the opportunity to put our offensive hat on and help clients expand.

By being able to access both real-time industry data and tap into a network of sector experts, we were able to track trends in the retail sector that gave us the confidence to be able to support clients that have made a shift to e-commerce. Analysis of consumer and business spending patterns meant that we could see the spike in people investing in home improvements, wi-fi routers and solar infrastructure and could work out how to support our clients that work in these sectors.

Looking forward, we can see certain sectors developing including some exciting developments in the world of healthcare, sports tourism (hiking and outdoor activities) and the development of local suppliers. By having access to data, we can see these trends emerging and help our clients to navigate what is happening in their respective industries.

As a bank one of the areas we pride ourselves on is introspection and working out what we did right and wrong and how to tailor our responses to the evolving pandemic. Winning the Euromoney awards was a recognition of our leadership structures and one of the areas we believe we excelled in was that we helped our clients focus on liquidity.

The old adage is that a banker will only offer you an umbrella when it is not raining but if we look at how our clients negotiated 2020, we think we added enormous value in what we did. Our clients played open cards with us because they saw us as an informed partner rather than simply a bank.

Our message to stakeholders remains clear: Don’t panic. Focus on your staff, your customers and your key stakeholders – we can see organisations shifting out of defensive mindsets and those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021.

Article by Thabo Makoko.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa




30 March 2021 2:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Absa
COVID-19
Thabo Makoko

More from Business

SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA

30 March 2021 11:56 AM

According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 2020 to December 2020, an increase of 76,000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process

30 March 2021 9:53 AM

It's been a battle for the SABC to conclude the process as it faced resistance from employees and worker unions since it initially announced the process in June last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)

29 March 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming

29 March 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

29 March 2021 6:55 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

29 March 2021 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact

29 March 2021 3:35 PM

Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured the department, which formerly only focused on labour to include employment in its core deliverables.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August

26 March 2021 11:56 AM

The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference has been approved by the court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

26 March 2021 11:19 AM

Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions

25 March 2021 8:28 PM

Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)

29 March 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming

29 March 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

29 March 2021 6:55 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

26 March 2021 11:19 AM

Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'

25 March 2021 11:33 AM

"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph

23 March 2021 5:58 PM

Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party

23 March 2021 8:47 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health

18 March 2021 10:42 AM

Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'

16 March 2021 8:20 PM

Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?

16 March 2021 7:51 PM

Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7.30pm (30 March 2021)

Politics

Bheki Cele: If the courts say enforce the law on Jacob Zuma police will do that

Local

Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF still wants local government elections postponed until 2024

30 March 2021 4:31 PM

Will Ramaphosa ban alcohol sales over Easter holidays?

30 March 2021 4:05 PM

Adverse weather conditions lead to power outages in JHB

30 March 2021 3:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA