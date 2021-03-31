OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce
OneFarm Share is a new digital platform that connects farmers with registered charity organisations to help feeding programmes in vulnerable communities.
Developed by Standard Bank, it helps keep farmers in business while alleviating South Africa's food crisis.
The initiative started out in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State in November 2020, and is now active in seven provinces.
Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield) finds out more from Wendy Pienaar, head of Client Ecosystems at the Standard Bank Group.
She explains that when Standard Bank started investigating what was happening in agriculture, especially when lockdown hit, they discovered that farmers had a lot of excess fresh produce.
And of course, there were communities in need.
We started to think how we could create a platform that brings all these players together and has a real impact into the community.Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
There wasn't anywhere for that to go through the farmers' traditional market channels or even directly to big retailers because the demand had dropped through the floor - restaurants were closed and the hotel industry was taking a huge knock.Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
Over the last four months we've managed to deliver over 1.8 million meals and over 500 tons of food.Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
We've been able to bring on both emerging farmers and commercial farmers. The food baskets that we're putting together are nutritional baskets of butternut and spinach and carrots and potatoes and tomatoes...Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
Suddenly those food recipient organisations like school programmes are now receiving this wonderful basket of goods with which they can make soups and stews etcetera, which is very different to the non-perishable goods they used to receive.Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
Standard Bank achieved this with what is very much a platform- and partnership-led approach says Pienaar.
We've got together with the farmers; we've got together with an agri-startup called HelloChoice that has a digital marketplace. We've brought on board Food Forward, a recipient food organisation, and then orchestrating all of this is Standard Bank.Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
Through OneFarm Share we're using our own CSI (Corporate Social Investment) funding to buy food from the farmers and donate that through the channels to the food recipients.Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
Our aspirations this year are to distribute 30 million meals across the board to the most needy, and we're looking at how we can improve on that... to bring on more farmers... to bring on more funders... and more recipient organisations.Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
Pienaar says they want to grow the programme not only in South Africa, but other countries on the continent where Standard Bank has a presence.
Farmers are also donating produce that may not be perfect to sell on the market.
Find out how you can help here and listen to the interview below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jackf/jackf2005/jackf200502911/147246171-two-successful-farmers-showing-rich-harvest-of-beans-on-farm-field.jpg
