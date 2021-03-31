Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Weird & Wonderful Feature: Stone Circle Musuem along with a fascinating discussion around fossils of humanoids, reptilians and giants amongst the ruins
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Michael Tellinger
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "Everything is energy - including you. How to use this knowledge to create the changes you want"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed SAns with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
702landers walk the talk and help Mangaliso get formal wear New lecturer Mangaliso called in on The Azania Mosaka Show asking for assistance on getting formal wear to go to work. 31 March 2021 2:15 PM
We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says it is not easy to host religious services virtually, especially in rural areas. 31 March 2021 1:53 PM
View all Local
Magashule was very cagey as far as information is concerned - Reporter Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update on ANC secretary Ace Magashule's visit to Soweto. 31 March 2021 4:35 PM
'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule Ace Magashule told journalists that he was not stressed about the 30-day deadline set by the ANC's national executive committee fo... 31 March 2021 1:17 PM
Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution. 30 March 2021 8:09 PM
View all Politics
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises' Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARKS Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned. 31 March 2021 8:32 PM
TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan. 31 March 2021 7:35 PM
Big ships solve problems but can create new ones The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable. 31 March 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Pay less for car insurance It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman. 31 March 2021 10:16 AM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Tense exchange with witness at George Floyd's murder trial goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:23 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce

31 March 2021 7:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Food security
Hunger
Farmers
The Money Show
Standard Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Feeding scheme
fresh produce
Food Forward SA
Lockdown
COVID-19
food relief
agricultural industry
OneFarm Share
Wendy Pienaar
vegetable crops
HelloChoice

Standard Bank has partnered up to feed SAns with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.

OneFarm Share is a new digital platform that connects farmers with registered charity organisations to help feeding programmes in vulnerable communities.

Developed by Standard Bank, it helps keep farmers in business while alleviating South Africa's food crisis.

The initiative started out in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State in November 2020, and is now active in seven provinces.

© Iakov Filimonov/123rf.com 

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield) finds out more from Wendy Pienaar, head of Client Ecosystems at the Standard Bank Group.

She explains that when Standard Bank started investigating what was happening in agriculture, especially when lockdown hit, they discovered that farmers had a lot of excess fresh produce.

And of course, there were communities in need.

We started to think how we could create a platform that brings all these players together and has a real impact into the community.

Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group

There wasn't anywhere for that to go through the farmers' traditional market channels or even directly to big retailers because the demand had dropped through the floor - restaurants were closed and the hotel industry was taking a huge knock.

Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group

Over the last four months we've managed to deliver over 1.8 million meals and over 500 tons of food.

Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group

We've been able to bring on both emerging farmers and commercial farmers. The food baskets that we're putting together are nutritional baskets of butternut and spinach and carrots and potatoes and tomatoes...

Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group

Suddenly those food recipient organisations like school programmes are now receiving this wonderful basket of goods with which they can make soups and stews etcetera, which is very different to the non-perishable goods they used to receive.

Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank achieved this with what is very much a platform- and partnership-led approach says Pienaar.

We've got together with the farmers; we've got together with an agri-startup called HelloChoice that has a digital marketplace. We've brought on board Food Forward, a recipient food organisation, and then orchestrating all of this is Standard Bank.

Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group

Through OneFarm Share we're using our own CSI (Corporate Social Investment) funding to buy food from the farmers and donate that through the channels to the food recipients.

Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group

Our aspirations this year are to distribute 30 million meals across the board to the most needy, and we're looking at how we can improve on that... to bring on more farmers... to bring on more funders... and more recipient organisations.

Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group

Pienaar says they want to grow the programme not only in South Africa, but other countries on the continent where Standard Bank has a presence.

Farmers are also donating produce that may not be perfect to sell on the market.

Find out how you can help here and listen to the interview below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce




31 March 2021 7:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Food security
Hunger
Farmers
The Money Show
Standard Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Feeding scheme
fresh produce
Food Forward SA
Lockdown
COVID-19
food relief
agricultural industry
OneFarm Share
Wendy Pienaar
vegetable crops
HelloChoice

More from Business

'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises'

31 March 2021 8:32 PM

Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARKS Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years

31 March 2021 7:35 PM

Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

31 March 2021 7:15 PM

The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'

31 March 2021 6:51 PM

Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021

31 March 2021 12:51 PM

"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Decrease in state's irregular expenditure no reason to celebrate - AG Maluleke

31 March 2021 11:59 AM

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that non-compliance included lack of transparency in procurement and continuation of tenders that were not opened to competitive bidding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming

31 March 2021 11:27 AM

"There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pay less for car insurance

31 March 2021 10:16 AM

It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'

30 March 2021 8:41 PM

The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'

30 March 2021 7:00 PM

The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

702landers walk the talk and help Mangaliso get formal wear

31 March 2021 2:15 PM

New lecturer Mangaliso called in on The Azania Mosaka Show asking for assistance on getting formal wear to go to work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

31 March 2021 1:53 PM

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says it is not easy to host religious services virtually, especially in rural areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule

31 March 2021 1:17 PM

Ace Magashule told journalists that he was not stressed about the 30-day deadline set by the ANC's national executive committee for members facing criminal charges to step aside.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People have to choose between food and buying electricity - Institute

31 March 2021 12:48 PM

Programmes and operations director Wayne du Plessis says his organisation is concerned by Eskom latest tariff increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Decrease in state's irregular expenditure no reason to celebrate - AG Maluleke

31 March 2021 11:59 AM

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that non-compliance included lack of transparency in procurement and continuation of tenders that were not opened to competitive bidding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] What to consider before buying your first car

31 March 2021 11:58 AM

CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie says it is advisable to avoid balloon payment and long term finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 756 COVID-19 and 78 more people succumb to virus

31 March 2021 6:32 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have increased the death toll to 52, 788.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Easter address

30 March 2021 9:40 PM

'We continue to follow the principle that restrictions should not be more severe than is necessary to contain the spread of the virus.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'

30 March 2021 8:41 PM

The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1

30 March 2021 8:09 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Magashule was very cagey as far as information is concerned - Reporter

Politics

We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

Local

People have to choose between food and buying electricity - Institute

Local

EWN Highlights

Artists take National Arts Council to court over alleged maladministration

31 March 2021 7:49 PM

Traffic officials focus on saving pedestrian lives during Easter holidays

31 March 2021 7:24 PM

National Assembly wants 16 EFF MPs suspended for disrupting Gordhan’s Budget

31 March 2021 6:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA