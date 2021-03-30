Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
South Africans are known for their poor savings record and taking on huge debt burdens.
The lockdown necessitated by Covid-19 has been "like adding fuel to a fire" says Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO of debt counselling firm National Debt Advisors.
Between March and December 2020 the interruption of income due to lockdown negatively impacted the finances of 80% of households, according to NDA research.
Around 10% of the company's clients skipped payments or made short payments on home loans and vehicles.
Up to 40% missed retail store payments, and nearly 60% skipped personal loan payments
The latest Consumer Default Index (CDI) from Experian indicates that personal loans saw a deterioration while credit cards and retail store accounts have shown steady improvement.
Less people tend to skip retail store payments because they still need to keep their accounts going, as many have resorted to buying necessities like food or school clothes on their credit cards or store accounts.Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO - National Debt Advisors
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexanderson on The Money Show.
People are still working at a quarter of their income capacity. Businesses are struggling... More and more people started lapsing on their debts.Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO - National Debt Advisors
It's become a worldwide problem... Here in South Africa, where 75% of us who are credit-worthy are already over-indebted, now we have to find ways to start coming out of that debt.Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO - National Debt Advisors
Everywhere in the world, we are all faced with that journey of trying to build ourselves as human beings and as families, and trying to navigate the treacherous road of the debt cycle, all the while trying to make sure we find those ingredients for happiness and success.Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO - National Debt Advisors
Most of us don't even talk to our partners about our debt problems.Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO - National Debt Advisors
The majority of people see their way out of debt through borrowing over a period of time, he says.
Listen to Alexanderson discuss the benefits of debt consolidation in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33804715_worried-young-african-american-couple-looking-through-bills-online.html?term=debt%2Bblack&vti=lj51dwle6urrcs53ho-1-14
More from Business
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
The Money Show interviews the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.Read More
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa
"Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko.Read More
SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA
According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 2020 to December 2020, an increase of 76,000.Read More
SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process
It's been a battle for the SABC to conclude the process as it faced resistance from employees and worker unions since it initially announced the process in June last year.Read More
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.Read More
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.Read More
Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact
Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured the department, which formerly only focused on labour to include employment in its core deliverables.Read More
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August
The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference has been approved by the court.Read More
More from Local
[EXPLAINER] Takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Easter address
'We continue to follow the principle that restrictions should not be more severe than is necessary to contain the spread of the virus.'Read More
Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution.Read More
More than 200 students not yet placed - Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says they have until Wednesday to place all pupils.Read More
Witkoppen Clinic seeks funds to keep services running
Chief financial officer Gerhard Fourie says since the start of the pandemic they had to let almost 100 staff members go.Read More
Ask questions about partner's debt, mental health before marriage - Expert
Family psychologist Ilze Alberts says the money issue needs to addressed before the marriage.Read More
Sanca expects Easter alcohol ban 'looking at figures and what we are faced with'
National director Adrie Vermeulen says there is a possibility of people stocking up as we've seen with the other bans.Read More
SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA
According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 2020 to December 2020, an increase of 76,000.Read More
Bheki Cele: If the courts say enforce the law on Jacob Zuma police will do that
Minister of Police Bheki Cele explains the Public Order Policing report and his visit to former president Jacob Zuma.Read More
SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process
It's been a battle for the SABC to conclude the process as it faced resistance from employees and worker unions since it initially announced the process in June last year.Read More
SA records 548 COVID-19 infections and 47 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 52, 710.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.Read More
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul
The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the R300 million relief fund because there wasn't enough money.Read More
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children
Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject.Read More
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions
Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.Read More
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy
A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa.Read More
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more
TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn TempleRead More
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor
Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take.Read More
Hippo Honours South Africa's Little Hippo Heroes
The Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone - but Hippo has collected stories displaying the resilience of our little ones.Read More