'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
As South Africans wait to hear if the Easter weekend will bring a new set of alcohol sale restrictions, The Money Show asks an economist and a liquor trade representative about the effect on the economy.
Under the current Alert Level 1 lockdown, on-site alcohol consumption is allowed until 11 pm in view of the curfew from midnight to 4 am.
RELATED: Salba claims alcohol industry 'told to shut down for 11 days from Easter'
Another outright ban on booze sales would decimate the tavern sector says Lucky Ntimane, convener of the National Liquor Traders Council.
The losses that we had to endure for the past 19 weeks for the total alcohol value chain was almost R36 billion! That is a testament to what these bans have done to us.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
RELATED: National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead
So we really do not expect that the president in his right mind will allow a ban... We are expecting there might be some form of restrictions...Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
We have not heard from the president as of late, but also we have not heard from the president since the lockdown started. He seems not prepared to talk to the alcohol industry - he continues to run rings around us.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
Also the Minister of the DTIC (Department of Trade, Industry and Competition) - the minister responsible for the alcohol industry - continues to ignore the pleas of the small black-owned businesses that operate taverns and shebeens in the township space.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
Ntimane says the Council is launching a partnership to help the taxi industry make sure that there is Covid-19 compliance in that sector.
Tomorrow, I am happy to announce, we are launching a partnership with Santaco (South African National Taxi Council) as well as Distell, which is funding this programme... to make sure we support each other across different value chains.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whifield) also interviews Martin Kingston, leader of the Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa (B4SA).
The reality is that the economy - subject to certain limitations - is now fully open and we need to maximise economic activityMartin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
We've made those representations to government, particularly but not only with respect to the alcohol industry which we believe is specifically at risk of closure or some form of constraint.Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
Listen to the interviews in detail below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
Source : EWN
