Witkoppen Clinic seeks funds to keep services running
Witkoppen Clinic is looking for donations of more than R5-million to continue offering services in surrounding communities.
Speaking to John Perlman, Witkoppen Clinic chief financial officer Gerhard Fourie says since the start of the pandemic, they had to let almost 100 staff members go.
The clinic provides comprehensive primary healthcare and social services to the communities in Region A, Johannesburg.
In the past there were a lot of private funders, we were also funded by the government as well as international donors.Gerhard Fourie, Chief financial officer - Witkoppen Clinic
The need for service in the areas of Kya sands and Diepsloot far exceeds what the government can support and that is why we rely heavily on the private sector to actually support us.Gerhard Fourie, Chief financial officer - Witkoppen Clinic
Listen to the full interview below...
