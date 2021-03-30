More than 200 students not yet placed - Panyaza Lesufi





More than 200 pupils across Gauteng cannot access schools.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tells John Perlman that some of the students are coming from outside of the province.

Unfortunately, we have had a huge increase of people coming outside our province and also outside our country that made late applications. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

We have given ourselves a deadline of Wednesday to clear the backlog. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

