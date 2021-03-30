Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
More than 200 students not yet placed - Panyaza Lesufi Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says they have until Wednesday to place all pupils. 30 March 2021 5:19 PM
Sanca expects Easter alcohol ban 'looking at figures and what we are faced with' National director Adrie Vermeulen says there is a possibility of people stocking up as we've seen with the other bans. 30 March 2021 1:02 PM
View all Local
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance' The Money Show interviews the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules. 30 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation at 7.30pm President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 30 March 2021 5:42 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7.30pm (30 March 2021) The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 30 March 2021 3:40 PM
View all Politics
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 20... 30 March 2021 11:56 AM
SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process It's been a battle for the SABC to conclude the process as it faced resistance from employees and worker unions since it initially... 30 March 2021 9:53 AM
View all Business
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health. 29 March 2021 6:27 PM
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] New game on what's it like steering big ships goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:22 AM
Sophie Lichaba has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 29 March 2021 4:07 PM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1

30 March 2021 8:09 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
COVID-19
#21dayLockdown
#Covid19SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution.

Fellow South Africans, Good Evening,

We decided to delay the start of this address to the nation by half an hour because a legend of South African broadcasting, Ms Noxolo Grootboom, presented her last isiXhosa bulletin at 7pm on SABC News this evening.

I wish to pay tribute to Ms Grootboom as an outstanding journalist who, throughout her distinguished career, brought historic events in our country and across the world into the living rooms of our nation.

We wish Ms Grootboom well, and thank her for her many years of service.

Sifuna ukuthi, kumakhaya ngamakhaya, Siyakuthanda.

It is now just over a year since we declared a National State of Disaster in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and had to introduce measures to contain its spread.

Since then, we all had to put up with restrictions on nearly every aspect of our lives.

What has perhaps been most difficult of all is how the pandemic has affected the social interactions that make us feel part of a community.

We miss the many things we once took for granted, like being able to visit our loved ones, to go to a party, or to attend religious services.

One year later, we have made significant progress in bringing the pandemic under control.

The tireless efforts of our healthcare workers have saved many thousands of lives, and the pioneering work of our scientific community has led to significant advances in our understanding of the virus.

Through the changes that we have all made to our personal behaviour, we have protected ourselves, our families and our communities.

In South Africa, as in most countries around the world, we are not yet ready to return to normal life.

For the second year in a row, we will again have to limit our interactions, particularly during the Easter period.

This is so because we are still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the last year, the country has recorded more than 1.5 million cases of the coronavirus.

And there have been more than 52,000 recorded deaths from COVID-19.

We remember and mourn each of these lives that have been lost.

As I reported when I last addressed you, South Africa has emerged from a second wave of infections.

For the past two weeks, the number of new cases has remained relatively stable at around 1,200 new cases per day.

The number of hospitalisations is declining, as is the number of deaths.

Our national recovery rate stands at slightly higher than 95%.

This is thanks to the collective efforts of all South Africans who have abided by the restrictions that have been in place since March last year to protect lives.

It is also a testament to the high degree of vigilance we have continued to observe as a country with regards to monitoring, testing, contact tracing and preventive measures.

At the same time, our national vaccination programme has commenced and will be gaining momentum.

In the middle of February, we began Phase 1 of our vaccination programme, which involves the vaccination of health workers.

This phase is on track to be completed within three months.

More than 250,000 health workers have to date received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as part of the Sisonke trial.

We have secured 11 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which we know to be effective against the dominant variants in our country.

We have secured a further 20 million doses and are finalising the agreement with Johnson & Johnson.

We are also finalising an agreement for 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses.

Together, this supply of vaccines will this will provide us with enough doses to vaccinate 41 million people.

We will make further announcements once these negotiations have been concluded.

We are also in various stages of negotiations with the manufacturers of other vaccines such as Sinovac, Sinopharm and Sputnik V. Some of these manufacturers in the final stages of the approval process for use of the vaccines in South Africa. In addition to the vaccine doses, we will receive directly through our agreements with manufacturers, we will also receive an allocation of vaccine doses through the African Union initiative that we established when we held the Chairshop of the African Union.

Although there have been delays in securing vaccine supplies, we are still confident in achieving our vaccination targets.

The demand for vaccines around the world has become extremely competitive but we are doing our best to secure enough supply the people of South Africa and the African continent.

We have had to adapt to the changing nature of the virus and to emerging evidence about the effectiveness of different vaccines.

We will ensure that we have sufficient doses of effective vaccines to reach population immunity in the shortest possible time.

Phase 2 is scheduled to start in mid-May.

We believe that sufficient volumes from manufacturers will be arriving in the quantities as agreed in terms of our agreements with them.

Under Phase 2 we hope to vaccinate more of our people over six months.

In line with international best practice, we will be prioritising those at the highest risk of hospitalisation and death, such as people over 60 and people living with co-morbidities.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme aims to ensure that we will protect our communities, prevent health services from being overwhelmed and reduce the need for lockdowns that seriously disrupt education, the economy and each one of our lives.

Registration to be vaccinated is scheduled to start in April.

People will be encouraged to register on-line, but those without on-line access will be able to register in person.

To ensure that we have supporting infrastructure over 2,000 vaccination sites have been identified across the country.

These include general practitioners’ rooms, community clinics and pharmacies, retail outlets and in some instances, larger facilities like stadiums and conference centres.

An Electronic Vaccination Data System has been established to manage the vaccine rollout and direct people towards vaccination sites closest to where they live.

This system will allow you to register, receive an appointment date and site, and receive a digital certificate or a hard copy confirming your vaccination status once vaccinated.

Everyone that will be vaccinated will have to be registered on the system first, and you will be invited to register once you become eligible.

We will work through provincial and district structures and community-based organisations to register those citizens who do not have access to technology.

We are developing mechanisms to identify and register undocumented persons so that they too can be vaccinated.

We remain committed to keeping the nation informed on every step in the vaccine rollout process.

Yesterday, the Deputy President and I visited the Aspen manufacturing plant in the Eastern Cape, which will be involved in producing the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

This is a world-class vaccine manufacturing facility which rates amongst the best in the world.

This is a great achievement for South Africa, demonstrating our capabilities in advanced manufacturing.

I wish to commend Aspen for having had the foresight to invest in this facility and for the speed with which they have gotten ready to begin production.

More than half of the capacity of the plant – which can produce 300 million doses a year – has been committed to Africa.

Earlier this week, the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust signed a procurement agreement on behalf of African Union member states for 220 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It has an option for an additional 180 million doses.

This agreement is significant for Africa, not only because it gives effect to our determination that no country should be left behind, but also because these vaccines will be produced right here on our continent.

Greater collaboration between government, business, labour and civil society is key to the success of the vaccine rollout.

The private sector continues to play a key supporting role in the national effort.

We are particularly encouraged by the commitment of the private healthcare sector to work with government to make the vaccine rollout a success, drawing on the immense capabilities that we have developed in the sector.

We are also grateful to numerous companies working through the Solidarity Fund to lend financial resources to the vaccine acquisition and rollout.

We commend the Vodacom Group and Vodafone Foundation, which have pledged R87 million in the African countries in which they operate for cold chain storage and logistics so that Covid-19 vaccines are delivered securely.

In addition, Vodacom will be deploying a state-of-the-art vaccine management platform across the AU member states, following a successful roll-out of the same platform in South Africa.

I want to call on all our private sector partners to support this new phase in our fight against the pandemic.

Fellow South Africans,

In just a few days, the country will begin the annual Easter break.

For many, this will be a welcome moment to pause and rest, whether from work or from our studies, and from the pressures of the last months.

Many of us have made plans for the upcoming long weekend.

Some of us will be heading out of town; others will be visiting friends and family.

Many of us will be attending gatherings and celebrations.

For millions of people, this is also a time of religious observance.

While the rate of transmission remains stable, we cannot let our guard down.

This is a time when caution is needed more than ever.

The reality is that greater movement of people, interprovincial travel, greater use of public transit and gatherings present a great risk of an increase in infections.

Over the last few days, we have sought the advice of experts and consulted with representatives of provincial and local government and traditional leaders on what measures should be put in place over the coming long weekend to prevent a new outbreak of infections.

We have considered several factors, including presentations by the religious community on precautionary measures they have put in place for the anticipated gatherings.

Given the relatively low transmission levels, we have decided to keep the country on coronavirus Alert Level 1.

However, due to the specific circumstances of this period, we need to make a few adjustments.

Some of the measures that will remain unchanged are as follows:

The curfew is maintained from midnight to 4am.

Public recreational spaces such as beaches, parks and dams will remain open.

However, this will continue to be subject to strict health protocols, such as social distancing, mask-wearing.

Funerals remain restricted to a maximum of 100 people and with a two-hour limit on services.

Interprovincial travel will still be permitted.

However, I urge all South Africans to limit their travel as much as possible and to observe all the necessary health protocols if they cannot avoid travelling.

However, given the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behaviour, we will put in place some restrictions over the Easter weekend.

To this end, the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited this coming Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

On-site sales at restaurants, shebeens and bars will be allowed, according to licensing conditions, up until 23:00.

Fellow South Africans,

The Easter weekend is a time of spiritual significance, and attending religious services is important to millions of people.

For Christians, congregational worship is an important part of celebrating Easter.

The Jewish community is currently celebrating Passover, and the Muslim community will soon be starting the Holy month of Ramadan.

In recent weeks, we have held consultations with faith communities to find mutually beneficial solutions to the challenges of managing large crowds at religious services.

Following this consultation, it has been determined that religious gatherings over this period will be restricted to a total number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Congregants should not gather outside their usual places of worship, and people must go home and not sleep over after services.

I want to express my gratitude to the leadership of the faith community who have engaged positively with us as government.

There is a common appreciation that we must do all we can to support our people to exercise their religious freedom and keep our country safe.

With respect to other gatherings, these will also be restricted to a maximum number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

As before, where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

We continue to urge all South Africans to avoid gatherings if they are in a vulnerable group, such as the elderly and those with co-morbidities.

We also urge that gatherings should take place in outdoor venues, which are significantly safer than gathering indoors.

We will review these measures on the size of gatherings within the next 15 days based on an assessment on the state of the pandemic and the extent of compliance with health protocols.

We continue to follow the principle that restrictions should not be more severe than is necessary to contain the spread of the virus.

We continue to be guided by data on the epidemiological situation and by expert advice and wide consultations with social partners.

We will closely monitor the situation and will respond swiftly to any signs of a resurgence.

Fellow South Africans,

This pandemic is still very much with us.

We must act with caution, not just this coming weekend but in the days, weeks and months ahead.

We do not know when the coronavirus pandemic will be behind us, but we all know what must be done.

We know that wearing a mask in public at all times, regularly washing or sanitising our hands, observing social distancing and avoiding crowds are still the most effective way of keeping the virus at bay.

Any action that puts ourselves or others at risk must be avoided.

The restrictions that are in place for our collective health and safety must be observed.

Let us be a responsible nation that is forever aware of the presence of the virus.

Let us remain at home or in small groups.

Let us avoid being in large crowds and places with poor ventilation.

Let us not go to funerals unless we are immediate family and not visit the homes of the bereaved.

We all have a role in this great national effort to end COVID-19.

Let us play our part.

At this time, when the Easter message of hope, rebirth and renewal finds expression in the lives of so many of us, let us please take care.

May God continue to bless South Africa and protect her people.

I thank you.




30 March 2021 8:09 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
COVID-19
#21dayLockdown
#Covid19SA

More from Local

[EXPLAINER] Takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Easter address

30 March 2021 9:40 PM

'We continue to follow the principle that restrictions should not be more severe than is necessary to contain the spread of the virus.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'

30 March 2021 8:41 PM

The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More than 200 students not yet placed - Panyaza Lesufi

30 March 2021 5:19 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says they have until Wednesday to place all pupils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Witkoppen Clinic seeks funds to keep services running

30 March 2021 4:58 PM

Chief financial officer Gerhard Fourie says since the start of the pandemic they had to let almost 100 staff members go.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ask questions about partner's debt, mental health before marriage - Expert

30 March 2021 3:47 PM

Family psychologist Ilze Alberts says the money issue needs to addressed before the marriage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanca expects Easter alcohol ban 'looking at figures and what we are faced with'

30 March 2021 1:02 PM

National director Adrie Vermeulen says there is a possibility of people stocking up as we've seen with the other bans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA

30 March 2021 11:56 AM

According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 2020 to December 2020, an increase of 76,000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bheki Cele: If the courts say enforce the law on Jacob Zuma police will do that

30 March 2021 11:41 AM

Minister of Police Bheki Cele explains the Public Order Policing report and his visit to former president Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process

30 March 2021 9:53 AM

It's been a battle for the SABC to conclude the process as it faced resistance from employees and worker unions since it initially announced the process in June last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 548 COVID-19 infections and 47 people succumb to virus

30 March 2021 6:36 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 52, 710.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'

30 March 2021 7:00 PM

The Money Show interviews the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation at 7.30pm

30 March 2021 5:42 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7.30pm (30 March 2021)

30 March 2021 3:40 PM

The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

30 March 2021 2:18 PM

This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'30 days will be used to get clarity on what the step aside principle means'

30 March 2021 12:38 PM

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe unpacks the national executive council decision to give accused members a month to step aside.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming

29 March 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

29 March 2021 6:55 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Duarte slams ‘scurrilous ANC NEC members with no principles’

29 March 2021 5:12 PM

She said this was a difficult time for the party as it dealt with a difficult issue, however, added that she was concerned about some untruths peddled in the media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Still no decision by ANC NEC on fate of members facing criminal charges

29 March 2021 7:37 AM

Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the ruling party's NEC meeting that was held over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue'

26 March 2021 1:04 PM

Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1

Local Politics

Bheki Cele: If the courts say enforce the law on Jacob Zuma police will do that

Local

Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche

Local

EWN Highlights

US, 13 allies voice concern on WHO-backed COVID report

30 March 2021 8:45 PM

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa keeps the country on level 1 lockdown

30 March 2021 8:44 PM

LIVE BLOG: 'Offsite alcohol sales to be banned from Friday to Sunday' Ramaphosa says

30 March 2021 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA