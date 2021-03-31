South Africa records 756 COVID-19 and 78 more people succumb to virus
Seventy-eight more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 52, 788 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The country has also recorded 756 infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 546, 735.
The total number of vaccines administered is 251, 707 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 473, 588 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 546 735 the total number of deaths is 52 788 the total number of recoveries is 1 473 588 and the total number of vaccines administered is 251 707. pic.twitter.com/xbmFWSO8dm— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 30, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 30 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 30, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/rV5HIYruae
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
