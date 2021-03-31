South Africa records 756 COVID-19 and 78 more people succumb to virus





Seventy-eight more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 52, 788 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country has also recorded 756 infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 546, 735.

The total number of vaccines administered is 251, 707 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 473, 588 people having recuperated from the virus.

