[WATCH] Tense exchange with witness at George Floyd's murder trial goes viral
Tense exchange with witness at George Floyd's murder trial goes viral
Social media is talking after a tense exchange when bystander Donald Williams pushed back when the Derek Chauvin's attorney asked if he grew more angry.
Williams told the attorney, he didnt grow more angry as he remained calmed and stayed in his body.
Watch the exchange below:
In a tense exchange, bystander Donald Williams pushed back when the Derek Chauvin's attorney asked whether he grew more and more angry with Chauvin during the fatal arrest of George Floyd.— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 30, 2021
"I stayed in my body. You can't paint me out to be angry."https://t.co/Bp9eGQz81O pic.twitter.com/nF6HwTHNTl
