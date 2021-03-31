[WATCH] Tense exchange with witness at George Floyd's murder trial goes viral





Tense exchange with witness at George Floyd's murder trial goes viral

Social media is talking after a tense exchange when bystander Donald Williams pushed back when the Derek Chauvin's attorney asked if he grew more angry.

Williams told the attorney, he didnt grow more angry as he remained calmed and stayed in his body.

Watch the exchange below:

"I stayed in my body. You can't paint me out to be angry."https://t.co/Bp9eGQz81O pic.twitter.com/nF6HwTHNTl — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 30, 2021

