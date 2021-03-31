



SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off

Veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom on Tuesday night delivered her final IsiXhosa news bulletin after 37 years.

Social media was left in awe after her bulletin, her collegues gave her a beautiful send-off.

Watch the beautiful video below:

For the last time, Nomthunzi signed off with her signature phrase:



'Nanga ngobubusuku ningalala nombethe ingubo yoxolo uthando nemvisiswano. NDINITHANDA NONKE EMAKHAYA.'



Once she stepped out of Studio 9, these were the scenes at the SABC corridors#NoxoloGrootboom pic.twitter.com/rdsDBLCsaL — Maageketla Mohlabe (@MaageMohlabe) March 30, 2021

