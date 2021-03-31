Pay less for car insurance
Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.
South Africans’ finances look bleak; many have stopped paying for car insurance in a desperate bid to make ends meet.
Right now, somewhere between 65% and 70% of the 12 million vehicles on our roads are uninsured.
Imagine the financial devastation, should you get into an accident with one of those eight million vehicles.
RELATED: Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot
If you are thinking of risking it without insurance, you may want to first hear what insurance expert Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure) has to say.
Africa Melane spoke to Colman about tips and tricks to save money while retaining your car insurance.
If you are with an insurance company that doesn’t give you the benefits of reduced mileage; it’s time to shop around…Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure
Consider carpooling… How many cars have just one person driving to the city? … reduce your mileage and benefit from reduced motor insurance premiums…Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure
At the end of the month, you send us a photo of your speedometer via WhatsApp… We automatically recalculate your premium based on your actual mileage. We don’t install a tracking device…Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure
You live in South Africa, you need insurance… It’s dangerous out there!Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure
Instead of cancelling your insurance, consider increasing your excess…Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure
Shop around. We [insurance companies] are all looking for clients. If you’ve got a good credit score, you’ll probably be able to save considerably on insurance.Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pay less for car insurance
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/08/25/20/14/crash-test-1620591_960_720.jpg
More from Business
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
Decrease in state's irregular expenditure no reason to celebrate - AG Maluleke
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that non-compliance included lack of transparency in procurement and continuation of tenders that were not opened to competitive bidding.Read More
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming
"There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding."Read More
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.Read More
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa
"Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko.Read More
SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA
According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 2020 to December 2020, an increase of 76,000.Read More
SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process
It's been a battle for the SABC to conclude the process as it faced resistance from employees and worker unions since it initially announced the process in June last year.Read More
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.Read More
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul
The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the R300 million relief fund because there wasn't enough money.Read More
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children
Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject.Read More
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions
Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.Read More
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy
A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa.Read More
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more
TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn TempleRead More
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More