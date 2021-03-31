Pay less for car insurance

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
SAFA sacked Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Farouk Khan, Football coach and television analyst
Today at 16:10
What it takes get a clean audit
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Peet Du Plessis, President of the Chartered Institute of Government Finance, Audit and Risk Officers
Today at 16:20
Revised visiting hours at Gauteng hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kwara Kekana, Spokesperson for the department of health in Gauteng
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness - Apple Pay
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:10
Dissection of the AG report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:13
TymeBank's secret to signing 5000 clients a day and becoming the fasted growing bank in SA?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SPARK School's 10 lessons from 12 months of Coronavirus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stacey Brewer - CEO at Spark Schools
Today at 18:48
Inge Peacock of Halo Heritage
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Inge Peacock - Founding partner & CEO at Halo Heritage
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - how the efficiency of container cargo has started to become inefficient.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - The pyramid schemes which have piggybacked on Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Nhlanhla Mazibuko, Founder and CEO of Mazibuko Motors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nhlanhla Mazibuko - Founder and CEO at Mazibuko Motor Company
Latest Local
702landers walk the talk and help Mangaliso get formal wear New lecturer Mangaliso called in on The Azania Mosaka Show asking for assistance on getting formal wear to go to work. 31 March 2021 2:15 PM
We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says it is not easy to host religious services virtually, especially in rural areas. 31 March 2021 1:53 PM
'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule Ace Magashule told journalists that he was not stressed about the 30-day deadline set by the ANC's national executive committee fo... 31 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all Local
Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution. 30 March 2021 8:09 PM
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance' The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules. 30 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation at 7.30pm President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 30 March 2021 5:42 PM
View all Politics
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Decrease in state's irregular expenditure no reason to celebrate - AG Maluleke Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that non-compliance included lack of transparency in procurement and continuation of tenders... 31 March 2021 11:59 AM
Africa's healthcare technology sector is booming "There's a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There's a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
View all Business
Pay less for car insurance It's time to shop around, particularly if you're driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman. 31 March 2021 10:16 AM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
View all Sport
SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Tense exchange with witness at George Floyd's murder trial goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:23 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
Africa's healthcare technology sector is booming "There's a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There's a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa's Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Pay less for car insurance

It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

South Africans’ finances look bleak; many have stopped paying for car insurance in a desperate bid to make ends meet.

Right now, somewhere between 65% and 70% of the 12 million vehicles on our roads are uninsured.

Imagine the financial devastation, should you get into an accident with one of those eight million vehicles.

pixabay.com

RELATED: Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot

If you are thinking of risking it without insurance, you may want to first hear what insurance expert Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure) has to say.

Africa Melane spoke to Colman about tips and tricks to save money while retaining your car insurance.

If you are with an insurance company that doesn’t give you the benefits of reduced mileage; it’s time to shop around…

Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure

Consider carpooling… How many cars have just one person driving to the city? … reduce your mileage and benefit from reduced motor insurance premiums…

Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure

At the end of the month, you send us a photo of your speedometer via WhatsApp… We automatically recalculate your premium based on your actual mileage. We don’t install a tracking device…

Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure

You live in South Africa, you need insurance… It’s dangerous out there!

Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure

Instead of cancelling your insurance, consider increasing your excess…

Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure

Shop around. We [insurance companies] are all looking for clients. If you’ve got a good credit score, you’ll probably be able to save considerably on insurance.

Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pay less for car insurance




