South Africans’ finances look bleak; many have stopped paying for car insurance in a desperate bid to make ends meet.

Right now, somewhere between 65% and 70% of the 12 million vehicles on our roads are uninsured.

Imagine the financial devastation, should you get into an accident with one of those eight million vehicles.

If you are thinking of risking it without insurance, you may want to first hear what insurance expert Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure) has to say.

Africa Melane spoke to Colman about tips and tricks to save money while retaining your car insurance.

If you are with an insurance company that doesn’t give you the benefits of reduced mileage; it’s time to shop around… Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure

Consider carpooling… How many cars have just one person driving to the city? … reduce your mileage and benefit from reduced motor insurance premiums… Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure

At the end of the month, you send us a photo of your speedometer via WhatsApp… We automatically recalculate your premium based on your actual mileage. We don’t install a tracking device… Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure

You live in South Africa, you need insurance… It’s dangerous out there! Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure

Instead of cancelling your insurance, consider increasing your excess… Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure

Shop around. We [insurance companies] are all looking for clients. If you’ve got a good credit score, you’ll probably be able to save considerably on insurance. Christelle Colman, Old Mutual Insure

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pay less for car insurance