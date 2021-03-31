[LISTEN] What to consider before buying your first car
Thinking of buying your first car?
Clement Manyathela speaks to the CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie about the dos and don'ts of purchasing your first car.
Mienie says it is important to consider all costs including insurance, fuel and maintenance of the car.
Try and not buy things to keep other people happy. Buy to keep yourself happy.George Mienie, CEO - AutoTrader
Try and keep the finance of the vehicle below the vehicle's sellable value. Try and avoid things like balloon payment and long payment terms.George Mienie, CEO - AutoTrader
Mienie says there is a place for balloon payment but it is not for every single consumer and every single car.
Negotiating directly with your bank won't necessarily get you the best finance deal and the reason is because the dealer has a relationship with the banks.George Mienie, CEO - AutoTrader
Listen to the full interview below...
