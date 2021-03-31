Decrease in state's irregular expenditure no reason to celebrate - AG Maluleke
JOHANNESBURG - Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that last year’s irregular expenditure had come down from R66.9 billion to R54.3 billion but that was no reason to celebrate.
She said that 118 auditees or 31% didn't disclose their irregular expenditure.
Maluleke is presenting the audit outcomes of the last financial year.
She said that that number did not include Transnet, which had irregular expenditure of R56 billion and Eskom at R11 billion.
Maluleke said that non-compliance included lack of transparency in procurement and continuation of tenders that were not opened to competitive bidding.
She said that public office bearers and officials still did business with the state even though that was outlawed in 2016.
"Supply chain management non-compliances end up in many instances as irregular expenditure and this year's irregular expenditure number that we're reporting on is R54.3 billion. It is less than last year's R66.9 billion, however, this is no reason to celebrate."
#AGreport https://t.co/2gpvLkkjTQ— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) March 31, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Decrease in state's irregular expenditure no reason to celebrate - AG Maluleke
More from Business
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming
"There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding."Read More
Pay less for car insurance
It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.Read More
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.Read More
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa
"Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko.Read More
SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA
According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 2020 to December 2020, an increase of 76,000.Read More
SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process
It's been a battle for the SABC to conclude the process as it faced resistance from employees and worker unions since it initially announced the process in June last year.Read More
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
More from Local
702landers walk the talk and help Mangaliso get formal wear
New lecturer Mangaliso called in on The Azania Mosaka Show asking for assistance on getting formal wear to go to work.Read More
We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says it is not easy to host religious services virtually, especially in rural areas.Read More
'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule
Ace Magashule told journalists that he was not stressed about the 30-day deadline set by the ANC's national executive committee for members facing criminal charges to step aside.Read More
People have to choose between food and buying electricity - Institute
Programmes and operations director Wayne du Plessis says his organisation is concerned by Eskom latest tariff increase.Read More
[LISTEN] What to consider before buying your first car
CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie says it is advisable to avoid balloon payment and long term finance.Read More
South Africa records 756 COVID-19 and 78 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities have increased the death toll to 52, 788.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Easter address
'We continue to follow the principle that restrictions should not be more severe than is necessary to contain the spread of the virus.'Read More
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution.Read More
More than 200 students not yet placed - Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says they have until Wednesday to place all pupils.Read More