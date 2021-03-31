We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
In his address to the nation last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged that the Easter weekend is a time of spiritual significance and this observing religious services is necessary and important to millions of South Africans.
Following meetings and consultation with several faith-based organisations, it has been determined that religious gatherings over the weekend will be restricted to a total number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.
Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers - no more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used.
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba speaks with us now.
Our role is to ensure that all life is protected and all life is sacred. We've gone out of our way to have Covid officers, things we never thought of, to adhere to various restrictions we have been given.Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated and are spared the scourge of this coronavirus.Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
For many of us, particularly in urban areas, it's easy to host services virtually. I preside over an area that covers St Helena, Angola, Namibia, Mozambique, Lesotho, Swaziland and South Africa and within that space there are some that are urban and some who are rural. You try to have a WhatsApp meeting and the connectivity is bad.Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
We can do virtual like here in Cape Town at the cathedral and will do an in-person for the Easter mass but we do it within an hour and will get people to register before coming to church. We will do social distancing, wear masks and there will be a protocol officer, sanitising.Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
Listen below for the full interview...
