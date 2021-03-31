People have to choose between food and buying electricity - Institute





South Africans will have to pay more for electricity after Eskom was given the green light to hike tariffs by over 15% from 1 April.

In February, the high court ruled that Eskom can now raise a further R10-billion as part of its allowable revenue for 2021.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report, Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute programmes and operations director Wayne du Plessis says he is very concerned by the electricity increase.

In reality, this increase will affect the poorest South African citizens the most. Safcei has done research and it found that people have to choose between food, clothing and schooling instead of buying electricity. Wayne du Plessis, Programmes and operations director - Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute

This increase just means the poorest are going to be hit the hardest, he says.

